Warning for dog owners: Fromm Recalls BeefiBowls due to plastic risk

Fromm Family Foods is recalling certain frozen dog food after plastic contamination was found.

The recall affects only one product: Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe (16 oz chubs, Best By 12/25/2026).

While there haven’t been any illness reports — eating plastic could cause vomiting, stomach upset or even intestinal blockages in dogs.

Fromm Family Foods has voluntarily pulled 300 cases of its Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe off the shelves after discovering the possibility of foreign plastic contamination.

The recall applies only to the 16-ounce chubs marked with UPC 072705135004 and labeled Best By 12/25/2026 B01.

These BeefiBowls were sold through independent pet stores across multiple U.S. states and even in Ontario, Canada. Affected states include: Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Louisiana, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.

Why it matters & what you should do

Although no sickness among pets has been officially reported, the company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warn that ingesting plastic can lead to symptoms like vomiting, loss of appetite, lethargy or stomach pain.

In more serious cases, it might cause gastrointestinal upset or intestinal blockage — which can be dangerous.

If you have any of the recalled BeefiBowls in your freezer, stop feeding them to your pet immediately. The safest bet is to return the product to where you bought it for a refund — or dispose of it carefully so pets, kids, or wildlife can’t get to it.

Fromm recommends contacting them at 1-800-325-6331 or via email at info@frommfamily.com if you have questions.

If your dog shows any odd symptoms after eating the food, call your veterinarian right away.