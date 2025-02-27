Bird flu continues to impact consumers’ pets.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) reported that two domestic, indoor cats have been infected with bird flu – and more cats in the area are being tested.

The infected cats were in King County and Snohomish County, and neither animal spent time outdoors or had come into contact with an infected animal. One of the cats has since been euthanized due to the illness’ severity, while the other remains under veterinary care.

“This is a difficult situation, we love our pets, and it’s devastating when they fall ill,” WSDA field veterinarian Dr. Zac Turner said in a news release. “If your cat is showing symptoms, consult a veterinarian as soon as possible.”

Contaminated pet food may be to blame

The link to both of these cats and their bird flu infections is likely linked to the food their owners were giving them. Raw cat foods have drawn public attention recently, as some brands have become contaminated with the bird flu infection.

In this instance in Washington State, both cats were being fed Wild Coast Raw pet food.

Earlier this month, the WSDA issued a health alert for this specific raw food after it was discovered to be the source of infection in cats in Oregon. Several cats have become sick and some have died after contracting bird flu from this raw food.

Keeping cats and pet owners safe

The WSDA explained that the general public isn’t likely to become infected with this strain of bird flu.

However, for those who are handling contaminated raw pet food, or caring for their sick pets, the risk does increase. Health experts encourage consumers to wear the proper protective gear when taking care of their sick animals, as this can protect other pets and family members.

The main symptoms of bird flu in cats include: fever, low appetite, lethargy, hypothermia, progression of illness to pneumonia, progression of illness to upper respiratory infection, and progression of illness to neurologic conditions.

Pet owners are advised to contact their vets immediately if their cats start developing related symptoms and report any bird flu cases to their local health departments.

