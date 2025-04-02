Eye specialists express concern about women’s basketball injuries

Basketball has become an increasingly physical game with injuries often affecting teams' records throughout the season. While some injuries may be unavoidable in a contact sport, the American Academy of Ophthalmology says many eye injuries can be reduced, especially in women’s basketball.

From accidental pokes to elbows in the paint, eye injuries in basketball are nothing new. But acrylic nails and false eyelashes are adding fresh complications, the academy warns. Long nails, in particular, can cause scratches and punctures to unprotected eyes—injuries that can be severe enough to sideline players or even result in long-term vision loss.

The NCAA has taken steps to address the issue, banning “excessively long fingernails” in women’s college basketball. But no such rule exists for the WNBA or for players in the NBA. Former NBA center Marcin Gortat even called on the league to adopt a policy similar to the college game, citing player safety.

Most common injuries

The most common court-related injuries include corneal abrasions, eyelid cuts, and subconjunctival hemorrhage – a burst blood vessel in the eye. More serious incidents, like retinal detachments, are rarer but can have lasting consequences if not treated quickly.

The Academy’s advice: if you experience irritation or swelling, don’t self-diagnose or rely on home remedies. Get checked by an ophthalmologist before a minor problem becomes a major one.

Contact lens hygiene is another concern. NCAA rules require players to replace lost contact lenses within 20 seconds, which has led to players sticking lenses in their mouths or popping them in with unwashed hands. The result? A fast track to dangerous infections that could compromise vision, the academy said.

Doctors recommend daily disposable lenses, along with backup supplies of contacts, solution, and hand sanitizer courtside. The American Academy of Ophthalmology urges players to wear protective eyewear, keep nails trimmed, and maintain proper hygiene routines for contact lenses and lash extensions.

