Cancer vaccine shows early promise in hard-to-treat tumors

Ready-made, not custom: The ELI-002 2P vaccine is an "off-the-shelf" therapy targeting KRAS mutations common in pancreatic and colorectal cancers.

Strong immune reactions linked to better outcomes: Patients who mounted robust T-cell responses saw significantly longer relapse-free and overall survival than those with weaker responses.

Promising — but early — findings: Though the results are encouraging, this was a small Phase 1 trial without controls; larger studies are needed to confirm its benefits.

Imagine a cancer vaccine you don’t have to personalize — one that’s made in advance and can be given to anyone whose cancer shares a specific mutation.

That’s precisely what researchers at UCLA and their collaborators are exploring with ELI-002 2P. It’s a peptide-based vaccine designed to train your immune system to recognize and attack KRAS-mutated cancer cells — mutations found in about 90% of pancreatic cancers and half of colorectal cancers.

This new approach could offer a more accessible, cost-effective alternative to highly tailored immunotherapies.

“This is an exciting advance for patients with KRAS-driven cancers, particularly pancreatic cancer, where recurrence after standard treatment is almost a given and effective therapies are limited,” first author of the study Zev Wainberg, MD, said in a news release.

“We observed that patients who developed strong immune responses to the vaccine remained disease-free and survived for much longer than expected.”

A look at the study

This was a Phase 1 clinical trial called AMPLIFY-201, involving 25 patients — 20 with pancreatic cancer and five with colorectal cancer — who had already undergone surgery and showed signs of minimal residual disease.

The vaccine was composed of peptides representing common KRAS mutations (like G12D and G12R), combined with an adjuvant known as CpG-7909 to stimulate the immune system, and administered in a way that targets the lymph nodes.

Over a median follow-up of almost 20 months, researchers monitored patients’ immune responses, tracked how long they remained disease-free, and measured overall survival.

Results & what they mean

Among the 25 participants, a majority — 17 — showed strong immune responses, meaning their T cells specifically targeted the KRAS mutant proteins.

Those patients had notably better outcomes: for example, their median relapse-free survival wasn’t reached yet, compared to just about three months in those with weaker immune responses.

Similarly, their median overall survival also wasn’t reached, versus around 16 months for the less responsive group.

In terms of raw numbers, only four of the strong-responders died during follow-up, versus seven of the eight weak-responders. In other words, the vaccine appeared to boost the immune system’s ability to keep cancer at bay — at least for those who responded well.

That said, experts and the researchers are clear: these are early, promising signals, but further testing in larger, controlled trials is essential.

“Targeting KRAS has long been considered one of the difficult challenges in cancer therapy,” Dr. Wainberg said. “This study shows that the ELI-002 2P vaccine can safely and effectively train the immune system to recognize and fight cancer-driving mutations. It offers a promising approach to generating precise and durable immune responses without the complexity or cost of fully personalized vaccines.”