Exercise may slow your body’s aging clock, study finds

Many studies suggest that planned, structured exercise, rather than casual activity, may slow epigenetic aging — changes in DNA that reflect biological rather than chronological age.

Experiments in both animals and humans show that targeted workouts — like aerobic and strength training — can actually reduce signs of aging at the molecular level in blood and muscle tissue.

Measures of physical fitness, such as VO₂ max and Olympic-level training, are linked to slower epigenetic aging across multiple organs, highlighting the lasting impact of staying fit.

We all know exercise is good for your body — but what if it could actually slow down how fast your cells age?

That’s what scientists are calling epigenetic aging: changes in DNA regulation that don’t alter the genetic code itself but can speed up or slow down how “old” your cells seem.

A recent review in Aging magazine teamed up human and animal research to explore how exercise — not just walking around, but planned, purposeful workouts — might push back this cellular clock.

The study

The researchers first made clear definitions for terms we all vaguely use interchangeably:

Physical activity is any movement, like walking or cleaning.

Exercise is deliberate, structured activity meant to boost fitness.

Physical fitness is the outcome — attributes such as strength or soaring VO₂ max levels.



Then they reviewed two lines of evidence:

Animal studies – Older mice underwent eight weeks of structured endurance and resistance training (called PoWeR). These mice showed fewer age-related DNA changes in muscle tissue, as measured by muscle-specific “epigenetic clocks.” Human studies – In one, middle-aged and older women who had been sedentary completed eight weeks of combined aerobic and strength training. The women who seemed epigenetically “older” at the start showed a detectable reduction in epigenetic age after the workouts. Observational studies also showed that people with higher cardiorespiratory fitness — measured by VO₂ peak and other markers — tended to age more slowly at the epigenetic level.



The results and what they mean

Here’s what came out of it all: Exercise seems to offer anti-aging benefits at the molecular level, particularly in muscle and blood. Passive movement or casual activity might not cut it — structured and goal-oriented workouts appear to work best.

Even more intriguing: higher physical fitness — think strong VO₂ max or bodybuilders — shows slowed epigenetic aging. Olympic athletes, especially those with long-term, intense training histories, also had lower epigenetic age compared to non-athletes.

Plus, there’s emerging evidence that these benefits may extend beyond muscle to organs like the heart, liver, fat tissue, and even the gut.

That means your workouts could be doing more than toning your body — they might be dialing back the aging timer inside you, if done in the right way.