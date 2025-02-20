Write a review
Environmental Health Risks

This living topic explores a range of environmental health risks that impact everyday life, covering issues such as declining physical activity among teens due to school environments, pesticide residues on fruits and vegetables, the rise of Lyme disease due to climate change, and the presence of harmful chemicals in common products like cereals, plastics, and nail polish. The topic also addresses the effects of air pollution on respiratory health, the dangers of toxic flame retardants, and the widespread presence of 'forever chemicals' in drinking water. Additionally, it highlights the regulatory and policy responses aimed at mitigating these risks, alongside practical advice for consumers to reduce exposure to harmful substances.

California introduces legislation to protect residents from PFAS 'forever chemicals' in drinking water

The bill would enforce state-level regulations on PFAS exposure in drinking water

Policymakers in California have introduced new legislation designed to protect consumers from exposure to PFAS (per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances) – also known as “forever chemicals” – in their drinking water. 

“Californians shouldn’t have to worry that their drinking water has been contaminated by toxic ‘forever chemicals’ linked to deadly cancers and other serious health harms,” Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) said in a news release. 

“Today, we are taking actio...

