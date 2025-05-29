Skittles go titanium dioxide-free in U.S. amid rising scrutiny

Mars has quietly removed titanium dioxide, a controversial food additive, from U.S. Skittles amid mounting public health scrutiny.

The move comes after years of criticism, an unsuccessful California ban attempt, and growing state-level pressure on food safety reforms.

The decision aligns with a broader shift in food regulation, amplified by new White House attention on processed food ingredients.

Skittles, one of America’s most iconic candies, no longer contains titanium dioxide — a color additive long used to give foods a vibrant, shiny appearance but increasingly linked to safety concerns.

Mars, the manufacturer of Skittles, has confirmed that it removed the additive from its U.S. Skittles portfolio at the end of 2024.

The change follows years of consumer advocacy, a class-action lawsuit (since dismissed), and a European Union ban on the substance in 2022. Although titanium dioxide remains legal in the U.S. and several other countries, scrutiny of the ingredient has intensified, especially after President Trump appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of the Department of Health and Human Services — a move that has reinvigorated national debates around food safety.

Longtime pledge, quiet execution

Mars had pledged back in 2016 to phase out artificial colors across its product lines, citing consumer preferences. However, the company had not previously confirmed when titanium dioxide would be removed from Skittles, even as other nations and watchdog groups raised concerns.

In a statement this week, a Mars spokesperson said:

“All our products are safe to enjoy and meet the high standards and applicable regulations set by food safety authorities around the world… nothing is more important than the safety of our products.”

The company did not explain the specific reasoning or timing behind the removal, nor did it say whether the change would be expanded to international markets. It also did not comment on whether the taste, texture, or appearance of the candies would noticeably change.

The privately held company is traditionally secretive about its plans and procedures.

Growing regulatory and consumer pressure

Titanium dioxide is still permitted in the U.S., Canada, UK, and New Zealand. But advocates such as the Environmental Working Group (EWG) argue that the additive poses potential health risks, especially given its widespread use in food, cosmetics, and industrial products.

Melanie Benesh, vice president of government affairs at EWG, emphasized that local activism—not federal enforcement—has been the driving force behind such changes.

“The FDA has said a lot of things about food additives but we have not seen them take any enforceable actions yet,” Benesh said. “What has unquestionably made a difference is all of the action at the state level.”

A 2023 attempt to ban titanium dioxide in California failed, but similar proposals in other states are gaining momentum. The White House’s recent Make America Healthy Again report also spotlighted titanium dioxide and similar food additives as key concerns for public health.

Skittles and a shifting food landscape

Invented in the UK and produced in the U.S. since 1981, Skittles remain one of the most popular chewy candies worldwide. The Wrigley division of Mars acquired the brand in 2009. Despite their enduring popularity, Skittles became a flashpoint in the debate over food safety after a 2022 lawsuit claimed the candy was "unfit for human consumption" due to titanium dioxide — a claim dismissed by the courts.

As regulatory momentum grows and corporations adapt to evolving consumer expectations, Mars’ quiet reformulation may mark a turning point in how food companies address chemical additives. And for Skittles lovers, it raises the question: will the rainbow still taste the same?