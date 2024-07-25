Got acid reflux? Maybe you’re drinking the wrong kind of coffee.

If you have GERD – aka acid reflux – you know how downright nasty it can be and how difficult it is to tie directly to a particular food or beverage. But, research shows that while “hot brewed” coffee can contribute to acid reflux, “cold brewed” (aka cold press) coffee can be much easier on your system.

People who shop at “serious” coffee shops are no doubt aware that cold brew coffee has zoomed in popularity -- a 300% increase in sales since 2016.

Many coffee lovers enjoy its smooth, less bitter taste, and potent caffeine kick. There is, however, one question that keeps popping up: is cold brew coffee less acidic than hot coffee? Answering this question isn't as simple as yes or no.

An article in Scientific Reports discusses the yay and nay of that debate and concluded that the pH (measure of the acidity or alkalinity of a solution) of hot and cold brew coffee was similar. But, cold brew coffee did have lower total titratable acidity (total amount of acid in a food or beverage) and antioxidant activity than hot brew coffee.

Mexican, Brazilian or Colombian? It makes a difference.

The study’s researchers decided to take an interesting detour and see if it made any extra difference where the beans in the cold brew coffee came from.

In terms of total titratable acids, Mexican samples had the lowest concentration of total titratable acids, and Columbia and Brazilian samples had the highest concentration of total titratable acids. That's another consideration worth mentioning.

Cold brew beats hot brew in other ways, too

Cold brew is favored in the GERD debate, but does it have any other advantages? Yes – seven others: improved mental acuity, reduced risk of diabetes, feeling good, providing antioxidants, aiding in weight loss, boosting energy, and helping you live longer.

If that “improved mental acuity” mention got your attention, Dan Simms of Good Freakin’ Coffee Co. says that when it comes to caffeine and its effect on alertness, cold brew’s naturally high caffeine content can lead to a better sense of presence, an increased ability to focus, and general feelings of wakefulness.

Then, there’s another plus for those who are concerned about diabetes.

”[Coffee] can reduce your risk of being diagnosed with type-2 diabetes,” Simms said.

He noted that because one cup of cold brew coffee is equivalent to about 2-4 cups of hot brew coffee, you’ll get the same diabetes-lowering impact but you only have to drink half as much (or less) cold brew to get that 40%-less-likely-to-contract-type-2-diabetes benefit.