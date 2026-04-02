Why more Americans are turning to substances to cope

More than half of Americans say stress and rising costs are so overwhelming, they’ve considered leaving the U.S. — and many report turning to substances just to get through the day.

Financial pressure, limited access to affordable care, and nonstop daily stress are driving increased substance use, with some people using before or even during work.

Experts say small, healthier coping strategies — like setting boundaries, finding support, and building daily moments of relief — can help break the cycle and improve long-term well-being.

For a growing number of Americans, stress isn’t just an occasional bad day — it’s a constant backdrop to everyday life. Rising costs, demanding work schedules, and limited access to affordable health care are leaving many people feeling stretched thin.

New research from Drug Rehab USA underscores just how widespread the strain has become, with more than half of Americans saying they would consider leaving the country due to stress and cost-of-living pressures. Against that backdrop, substance use is on the rise, with many turning to it as a way to cope with mounting pressures.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Andrew McKenna, JD, expert author and editor at Drug Rehab USA, who says the trend reflects a deeper issue: people are searching for relief wherever they can find it. As the data shows, substances are often seen as more accessible than professional care — but they can come with long-term consequences. Understanding what’s driving this shift — and what healthier coping strategies look like — is key to helping people regain a sense of control.

The impact of chronic stress

McKenna explained that chronic stress is one of the biggest factors influencing American’s decision to use substances.

“The stress is associated with financial and job pressures, as well as a general feeling that life is a lot right now, and it’s just getting harder to manage,” he said.

“Our research found that nearly everyone is dealing with some form of daily stress and they’re being priced out by supportive aids like therapy, and it feels so far out of reach that they’re reaching for more instant relief. So it makes sense that we’re seeing substance use show up earlier in the day and even during work hours, it’s just becoming a part of how adults function, not just how they relax.”

Adopting healthier coping strategies

Over time, using substances to cope with stress can be detrimental in several ways. McKenna explained that long-term, substance use can negatively impact productivity, relationships, and overall public health.

Instead, he advises consumers to look to healthier coping strategies. “Adoption can start with moving away from quick fixes and heading toward things that actually reduce stress over time,” McKenna said.

While difficult, he recommends trying the following:

Look at what brings you joy. Allow yourself even a little bit of that on a daily basis.That could be simply going outside, going on a short walk or jog, or getting a nice cup of coffee.

Get some “you” time. This is a big thing, and should be something that you enjoy on a regular basis.

Show up for yourself and set boundaries. It can be really hard for a lot of people to do this, but trust me, it’s worth it.

When possible, search out some form of support. Whether it’s a support group, low-cost counseling, or even structured digital tools, these can really help you build healthier patterns that last long term.

Take small steps

If you’re struggling with substance use, McKenna recommends taking small steps, as they will eventually lead to positive change long-term.

“One thing that’s really interesting we uncovered in our research is that adults aren’t exactly using substances to feel good, but to just feel okay and functioning,” he said. “That’s an important distinction to make. When there’s so many adults struggling to just ‘get by,’ it speaks to a larger issue around access to care, financial strain, and their overall well-being.”

Another piece of advice: Try talking to someone, even casually.

“That’s a big step in the right direction,” McKenna said. “It can also make you feel less alone and see that your struggles are often similar to others, and your situation isn’t an isolated one.