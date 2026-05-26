U.S. drug overdose deaths are falling — but the numbers still tell a serious story

CDC provisional data shows drug overdose deaths have declined for three straight years in the U.S.

An estimated 69,973 overdose deaths occurred in 2025, down nearly 14% from 2024.

The CDC says reporting delays and ongoing investigations mean some state totals may still change.

New federal data suggests the nation’s drug overdose crisis may be easing somewhat — at least compared to the devastating peaks seen in recent years.

According to the latest provisional numbers from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, the United States recorded an estimated 69,973 drug overdose deaths in 2025.

That’s down from 81,313 in 2024 and marks the third straight year of declining overdose deaths nationwide.

Tracking the numbers

The CDC tracks these numbers through the National Vital Statistics System, which collects information from death certificates submitted across the country.

Because overdose investigations can take time, the figures are considered provisional, meaning they may still be updated as additional records come in.

A look at the findings

The latest report also found declines in overdose deaths involving opioids, cocaine, and psychostimulants such as methamphetamine.

Opioid-related deaths alone dropped from an estimated 55,296 in 2024 to 44,564 in 2025. Nearly every state saw at least some improvement, although a few states — including New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado — reported increases compared to the previous year.

The CDC notes that overdose data is more complicated than many other public health statistics because deaths often require lengthy investigations by medical examiners and coroners. In some cases, toxicology testing and final cause-of-death determinations can take months. That’s one reason the agency publishes ongoing provisional estimates rather than waiting years for finalized data.

The agency also cautions that comparing drug-specific death rates across states can be difficult because reporting standards and drug identification practices vary by jurisdiction. Some overdose deaths involve multiple substances and may be counted in more than one category.

For consumers, the new numbers offer cautious encouragement but also a reminder that the overdose epidemic remains a major public health issue.

Tens of thousands of Americans are still dying from overdoses every year, even as the overall trend improves. The CDC says timely reporting and updated surveillance systems remain essential for understanding how the crisis is evolving and where resources may still be needed most.