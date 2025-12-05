New study suggests daily mango could help with blood sugar

Eating two cups of fresh mango every day improved insulin sensitivity in adults with overweight or obesity.

Study participants had better beta-cell function and stable body weight — suggesting mango didn’t raise diabetes risk despite its sweetness.

The research focused on people with chronic low-grade inflammation, a group more likely to have trouble managing blood sugar.

When we think about sugar and blood sugar control, it’s easy to focus on cutting out sugary foods.

But what if one of the sweetest foods — fruit — could actually help your body handle sugar better? That’s the idea behind new research that looked at whether eating fresh mango daily could improve how well your body manages sugar.

Turns out, the naturally sweet, juicy fruit might be more than just a tasty treat. For a group of adults with overweight or obesity — many of whom had chronic low-grade inflammation — adding two cups of fresh mango to their daily routine seemed to support healthier blood sugar control.

The study

The researchers studied a group of 48 adults aged 20–60 who met certain criteria: they had a BMI at or above 25 kg/m², signs of low-grade inflammation, and elevated fasting blood sugar (but not diabetes).

For four weeks, one group of participants ate two cups of fresh mango every day. The other group ate a “calorie-matched” control food — in this case, Italian ices (a sweet frozen treat). Participants kept their usual diets and lifestyle otherwise.

Researchers measured blood sugar related markers: how much insulin the body produced in response to glucose, how sensitive the body was to insulin, and how efficiently the body’s insulin-producing “beta cells” worked. Body weight and inflammation markers were also tracked.

The results — and what they mean

After just one month, people eating mango daily showed improved insulin sensitivity compared with those on the control diet. Their beta-cell function — meaning the pancreas’s ability to produce insulin when needed — was also better. Importantly, their body weight didn’t increase despite the added natural sugars.

In contrast, in the control group (who ate Italian ice), body weight slightly increased over the same period. Markers of inflammation and cholesterol levels didn’t differ significantly between groups.

What’s interesting is that even though mango is sweet, eating it as a whole fruit didn’t seem to cause the kind of blood-sugar problems people often fear. The fiber, vitamins, and natural plant compounds in mango might help modulate how your body processes the sugars — making mango a potentially smart choice when eaten as part of a balanced diet.

Because this study focused on a small group and was relatively short (four weeks), it doesn’t prove mango is a “cure” for blood sugar issues. But it does suggest that replacing some sugary snacks with fresh fruit like mango might be a tasty, simple step toward better metabolic health.

"The growing body of research identifies mango's promising role in supporting metabolic health," researcher Britt Burton-Freeman, PhD, MS, Director of the Center for Nutrition Research, Illinois Institute of Technology said in a news release.

"Findings suggest that mango can be a valuable addition to a balanced diet, helping to regulate blood glucose and support weight management – benefits that many people may not always associate with fruit. As we continue to explore mango's unique nutrient and phytonutrient profile, we're uncovering even more ways it can contribute to overall well-being."

Tips for enjoying mango in a balanced way