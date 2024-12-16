Write a review
Understanding Vitamins and Supplements

This living topic explores the benefits, risks, and research surrounding vitamins and supplements, particularly focusing on vitamin D and vitamin C. The articles highlight the growing popularity and potential overuse of vitamin supplements, their impact on specific health conditions like the common cold, physical fitness, ADHD, and autoimmune diseases, and the importance of proper dosing. Additionally, the content addresses regulatory and safety concerns, including deceptive marketing practices and the need for clearer guidelines and enforcement from health authorities. The overall theme emphasizes the balance required in supplement consumption and the ongoing research into their effects on health.

VidaSlim supplements recalled due to presence of toxic substance

FDA testing revealed the president of yellow oleander

Motivate Me Ashley, is recalling several VidaSlim brand products because they could be dangerous. Samples tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration showed the presence of yellow oleander raising the possibility of other lots containing yellow oleander as well. 

The consumption of yellow oleander can cause adverse effects on neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular health that can be serious or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, d...

2022
Low levels of vitamin D may increase risk of chronic inflammation, study finds

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of South Australia explored the link between vitamin D and inflammation. According to their findings, consumers who have low levels of vitamin D may have a higher risk of developing chronic inflammation; the latter may increase consumers' risk for other serious medical conditions

“Inflammation is your body’s way of protecting your tissues if you’ve been injured or have an infection,” said researcher Dr. Ang Zhou. “High levels of C-reactive protein are generated by the liver response to inflammation, so when your body is experiencing chronic inflammation, it also shows higher levels of C-reactive protein. 

“This study examined vitamin D and C-reactive proteins and found a one-way relationship between low levels of vitamin D and high levels of C-reactive protein, expressed as inflammation. Boosting vitamin D in people with deficiencies may reduce chronic inflammation, helping them avoid a number of diseases.”

Preventing long-term health risks

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from nearly 250,000 people enrolled in the U.K. Biobank dataset. The team looked closely at the participants’ vitamin D and protein levels before tracking their long-term health outcomes. 

It was clear to the researchers that there was a link between low vitamin D levels and a higher risk of chronic inflammation. Participants who had the lowest vitamin D levels had the highest risk of chronic inflammation. When this persists, consumers also have an elevated risk of developing several other medical conditions, including type 2 diabetes, autoimmune conditions, and heart disease. 

On the other hand, the researchers speculate that healthy levels of vitamin D can be beneficial for consumers who struggle with inflammatory conditions. Based on their findings, they have reason to believe that consumers with obesity, diabetes, heart disease, or autoimmune diseases may have fewer complications when they maintain healthy vitamin D levels. 

“We have repeatedly seen evidence for health benefits for increasing vitamin D concentrations in individuals with very low levels, while for others, there appears to be little to no benefit,” said researcher Elina Hyppönen. “These findings highlight the importance of avoiding clinical vitamin D deficiency, and provide further evidence for the wide-ranging effects of hormonal vitamin D.” 

Vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk for dementia, study finds

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of South Australia explored how vitamin D deficiency may impact long-term cognitive health. According to their findings, not having enough of the vitamin may increase the risk of dementia. 

“Vitamin D is a hormone precursor that is increasingly recognized for widespread effects, including on brain health, but until now it has been very difficult to examine what would happen if we were able to prevent vitamin D deficiency,” said researcher Elina Hyppönen. “Our study is the first to examine the effect of very low levels of vitamin D on the risks of dementia and stroke, using robust and genetic analyses among a large population.”

Cognitive health risks

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from nearly 295,000 people enrolled in the U.K. Biobank. The team measured their vitamin D levels at the start of the study, then followed them over time to determine how they influenced cognitive health. The researchers also accounted for factors like gender, age, ethnicity, sun exposure, and lifestyle, among several others. 

The study showed that lower levels of vitamin D were associated with a higher risk of dementia and stroke. Participants with vitamin D levels under 25 nmol/L were nearly 55% more likely to develop dementia or have a stroke, compared with those whose vitamin D levels were at least 50 nmol/L. 

“Most of us are likely to be okay, but for anyone who for whatever reason may not receive enough vitamin D from the sun, modifications to diet may not be enough, and supplementation may well be needed,” Hyppönen said. 

The study also showed that boosting vitamin D levels may help prevent poor cognitive health. The researchers learned that increasing vitamin D levels to 50 nmol/L could prevent nearly 20% of dementia cases. 

“Dementia is a progressive and debilitating disease that can devastate individuals and families alike,” said Hyppönen. “If we’re able to change this reality through ensuring that none of us is severely vitamin D deficient, it would also have further health benefits and we could change the health and well-being for thousands.” 

High doses of vitamin D do not increase risk of cardiovascular disease or cancer, study finds

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Eastern Finland explored how vitamin D supplements may impact consumers’ disease risk. According to their findings, taking higher doses of vitamin D supplements may not have an effect on the likelihood of developing cancer or cardiovascular disease. 

The researchers analyzed data from nearly 2,500 participants enrolled in the Finnish Vitamin D Trial (FIND) to understand how vitamin D affected long-term disease risk. Participants were assigned to either take 40 or 80 micrograms of vitamin D3 every day, or they were given a placebo. All of the participants were in good health at the start of the study, and the team tracked their outcomes over the course of five years.

After analyzing blood samples, there were very slight differences among participants’ vitamin D levels in all three groups after one year; the placebo group had vitamin D concentration levels at 73 nmol/L, the group taking 40 micrograms had levels averaging 100 nmol/L, and the group taking 80 micrograms reached an average of 120 nmol/L. For reference, low vitamin D levels would be at or below 50 nmol/L. 

Ultimately, there were no protective benefits – in terms of cardiovascular disease, cancer, or the mortality rate for either condition – associated with taking vitamin D supplements on a daily basis. The researchers learned that participants in the placebo group and those taking the vitamin D supplements had similar health outcomes. 

However, the study showed that all but 9% of the participants had healthy vitamin D levels at the start of the study. The researchers explained that this could be why the supplements didn’t lead to any significant changes to long-term health. 

For consumers looking to protect their health, the researchers recommend monitoring vitamin D levels before starting a supplement regimen. In addition to taking supplements, making dietary changes, including eating more fish or liquid dairy products, can help boost vitamin D levels. 

2021
Melatonin may worsen asthma symptoms, study finds

While melatonin supplements are commonly used to help those who struggle to get quality sleep, a new study conducted by researchers from Tohoku University explored how the hormone may affect asthma symptoms. 

According to their findings, melatonin makes it harder for air to move to and from the lungs, and it can also weaken the effects of asthma medications. 

Melatonin may make it harder to breathe

For the study, the researchers analyzed the effects of melatonin on the airway. They looked specifically at the MT2 receptor, which is activated by the production of melatonin. The goal of the study was to see how the hormone receptor impacted asthma patients’ symptoms. 

Ultimately, the researchers learned that consumers’ asthma symptoms get worse when the MT2 receptor is activated with high levels of melatonin. When more melatonin is produced, the pathway to and from the lungs is likely to become more constricted, which makes it more difficult to breathe. 

While this alone is a cause for concern, the study also showed that this relationship between melatonin and consumers’ airways can affect the body’s response to asthma medications. Consumers aren’t likely to get the same relief from their asthma medications – whether that’s a nebulizer, an inhaler, or a pill – when their airways are constricted.

“Although serum concentration of melatonin did not significantly induce the airway constriction, greater doses of melatonin, which is clinically used to treat insomnia, jet lag, or cancer, worsened asthma symptoms and impaired the therapeutic effect of bronchodilators,” said researcher Kentaro Mizuta. 

Recommendations for sunlight exposure may need to be revised, researchers say

Many consumers try to spend more time outdoors to soak up as much vitamin D as they can. But how much time in the sun is too much? 

A new study conducted by researchers from King’s College London explored this idea, and they found that current guidelines for sun exposure may need to be reworked. While it’s important to spend time in the sun, it can be risky when thinking about sunburn or skin cancer. 

“Our study shows that risk versus benefit calculations from solar exposure may need to be re-evaluated,” said researcher Antony Young. “The results from the study are timely because the global technical committee, Commission internationale de l'éclairage, that sets UVR standards will be able to discuss the findings of this paper to re-evaluate the wavelength dependency of vitamin D.”

Staying safe in the sun

To better understand the risks versus the benefits of time spent in the sun, the researchers had 75 participants test out different combinations of artificial light exposure. They used five different artificial ultraviolet radiation (UVR) sources, all with different levels of UVB radiation, and they measured the participants’ vitamin D levels when they were either fully or partially exposed to each of the different options. The goal of the study was to see how the older guidelines stacked up against this new experiment in terms of the benefits and risks of sun exposure. 

Ultimately, the researchers believe that the existing recommendations for sunlight exposure should be revised in order to give consumers the best chance of absorbing vitamin D and avoiding sunburn and skin cancer. They explained that determining the difference between health benefits and health risks after spending time in the sun is difficult and dependent on each specific wavelength within the UVR spectrum. 

The goal of the original guidelines was to identify which wavelengths helped the body absorb vitamin D and which increased the risk for health concerns. However, the accuracy of these recommendations has recently been called into question. Based on this study, the researchers say the skepticism is valid. 

They explained that by altering these guidelines, consumers will be able to make the most of their time in the sun. The goal is to reap the benefits of sun exposure -- synthesizing vitamin D -- while avoiding the dangers that come with too much sun exposure. 

Vitamin D may not improve kidney function for those at risk of type 2 diabetes

A new study conducted by researchers from the American Society of Nephrology explored the benefits associated with taking vitamin D supplements to improve kidney function. The team focused on consumers at the highest risk of developing diabetes and learned that vitamin D may not boost kidney function for many people. 

“Our results did not show a benefit of vitamin D supplements on kidney function,” said researcher Dr. Sun H. Kim. “About 43% of the study population was taking outside-of-study vitamin D, up to 1000 IU daily, at study entry, though. Among those who were not taking any vitamin D on their own, there was a suggestion for vitamin D lowering the amount of urine protein over time, which means that it could have a beneficial effect on kidney health.” 

What role does vitamin D play in kidney health?

The researchers had more than 2,200 prediabetic adults involved in the study. Over the course of nearly three years, participants took either a vitamin D placebo or 4,000 IU of vitamin D3 every day. 

“The D2d study is unique because we recruited the individuals with high-risk prediabetes, having 2-out-of-3 abnormal glucose values, and we recruited more than 2,000 participants, representing the largest vitamin D diabetes prevention trial to date,” Dr. Kim said. 

The researchers learned that kidney function was fairly similar between the placebo and non-placebo groups; 30 participants in the placebo group developed kidney failure, compared to 28 participants in the vitamin D group. Ultimately, it was unclear whether the vitamin D supplement was beneficial to prediabetic consumers’ kidney function. 

However, the researchers explained that some participants were taking vitamin D supplements before the study began. They noted that consumers with critically low levels of vitamin D may react differently to taking supplements than the participants did.

“The majority of the study population had sufficient blood vitamin D levels and normal kidney function,” Dr. Kim said. “Benefits of vitamin D might be greater in people with low blood vitamin D and/or reduced kidney function.” 

Lack of vitamin D may increase risk of opioid addiction, study finds

A new study conducted by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital explored how low levels of vitamin D can impact consumers’ addiction behaviors. 

According to the team, a lack of vitamin D may increase the likelihood of opioid addiction. They also found that being deficient in the vitamin may make consumers more likely to also become addicted to UV rays; they explained that spending time in the sun produces endorphins, which is a similar brain response that occurs after taking opioids

“Our goal in this study was to understand the relationship between vitamin D signaling in the body and UV-seeking and opioid-seeking behaviors,” said researcher Dr. Lajos V. Kemény.  

The link between vitamin D and addiction

The researchers analyzed the vitamin D levels in mice to see if there was a link to addictive behaviors. One group of mice were fed a vitamin D-deficient diet for two months, while another group was given a vitamin D-rich diet for the duration of the study. The team then analyzed their response to opioids and UV radiation. 

“We found that modulating vitamin D levels changes multiple addictive behaviors to both UV and opioids,” said Dr. Kemény. 

A vitamin D deficiency was associated with a greater response to opioids for the mice in the study. After being exposed to the drugs, the mice on the vitamin D-deficient diet experienced withdrawal symptoms, which the mice on the regular diet didn’t experience. However, the researchers learned that these bodily responses weren’t permanent; after changing the mice’s diets to give them more vitamins, the addiction symptoms subsided. 

“When we corrected vitamin D levels in the deficient mice, their opioid responses reversed and returned to normal,” said researcher Dr. David E. Fisher. 

The researchers found that these findings held up when they compared them to human health records. They hope that experts can use the study results to better handle the growing opioid epidemic. 

Daily vitamin D supplements may lead to longer life and lower health care costs

Vitamin D is a powerful supplement. Recent studies have highlighted its ability to improve vertigo symptoms and immune system health.

Now, a new study conducted by researchers from the German Research Center suggests that taking a daily vitamin D supplement could be incredibly beneficial for older consumers’ overall health and longevity. According to their findings, upping vitamin D intake can be an effective way to reduce the cancer mortality rate while also cutting health care costs. 

“In many countries around the world, the age-adjusted rate of cancer mortality has fortunately declined over the past decade,” said researcher Hermann Brenner. “However, given the often considerable costs of many new cancer drugs, this success has often come at a high price. Vitamin D, on the other hand, is comparatively inexpensive in the usual daily doses.” 

Life-saving and cost-effective intervention 

For the study, the researchers focused on older people and cancer patients because these two groups are often deficient in vitamin D. The team consulted earlier studies, which had determined that a daily dose of vitamin D could lower the cancer mortality rate by 13 percent. Using that information and medical records from 2016, they estimated both the costs and the lives that would be saved if all German citizens over the age of 50 were given a daily vitamin D supplement. 

The researchers estimated that it would cost about 25 euros per person per year to administer 1,000 IU of vitamin D each day. While this already seems like a major cost reduction, over the course of a whole year, the savings would be significant. Compared to the cost of cancer treatments, the cost of a daily vitamin D supplement would reduce health care fees by more than 250 million euros per year. 

Similarly, in looking at health care records from 2016, the researchers estimated that this vitamin supplementation would translate to more than 30,000 fewer cancer-related deaths. 

These findings are important for several reasons, but not least of which is that under this proposed plan, consumers wouldn’t need to worry about overdoing it with vitamin D. Keeping the daily dose at 1,000 IU will be just enough for consumers to reap the health benefits while eliminating the potential risk of excessive vitamin D levels. 

It’s also important to note that though these findings are based on German statistics, the takeaways remain the same. Vitamin D can impart important health benefits, and daily supplementation can be a powerful tool for improving consumers’ health and lowering health care costs. 

Bleeding gums may indicate a vitamin C deficiency, study finds

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Washington found that consumers who experience bleeding gums may need to increase their vitamin C intake. 

According to their findings, bleeding gums aren’t always an indication of gum disease. Instead, it could highlight a vitamin C deficiency. 

“When you see your gums bleed, the first thing you should think about is not, I should brush more,” said researcher Philippe Hujoel. “You should try to figure out why your gums are bleeding. And vitamin C deficiency is one possible reason.” 

Monitoring vitamin C intake

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from 15 previous studies that included information on nearly 10,000 participants. They assessed the frequency that participants experienced bleeding gums and also examined their diets to measure their vitamin C intake.

The study revealed that bleeding gums don’t always mean that a trip to the dentist is necessary. In many instances, bleeding gums can be a sign that consumers need to incorporate more vitamin C into their diets. Vitamin C deficiencies can also present as bleeding in the eyes, and in both cases, upping vitamin C consumption was effective in eliminating those symptoms. 

The researchers explained that the link between vitamin C deficiencies and bleeding gums had been widely popular a few decades ago, but it has since been replaced by the idea that consumers need to improve their dental hygiene habits. However, the researchers explained that not all gum bleeding is the same, and monitoring vitamin C intake can be a good way for consumers to better understand their bodies. 

“There was a time in the past when gingival bleeding was more generally considered to be a potential marker for a lack of vitamin C,” said Hujoel. “But over time, that’s been drowned out or marginalized by this over-attention to treating the symptom of bleeding with brushing or flossing, rather than treating the cause.” 

It’s important to note that bleeding of both the eyes and the gums can also be an indication of more serious microvascular issues. However, the researchers recommend that consumers stay mindful of their vitamin C intake and consult with their doctors regarding any questions or concerns. 

For consumers looking to add more vitamin C into their diets, the researchers suggest fruits like oranges or kiwis and vegetables like kale and peppers. 

2020
Osteoporosis is under-diagnosed and untreated in older men, study finds

To help combat age-related bone mass loss, many older consumers have adopted habits like taking supplements or exercising. However, a new study conducted by researchers from the American College of Rheumatology found that osteoporosis remains a risk despite these efforts. 

According to their findings, the condition -- which affects older women in large numbers -- often goes undetected in older men. Their work revealed that many older men may not receive the proper diagnosis or treatment, even after undergoing injuries that tend to lead to osteoporosis. 

“Men are typically not part of routinely recommended screening...and so they are both underdiagnosed and undertreated,” said researcher Dr. Jeffrey Curtis. “While many comorbidities (i.e cardiovascular disease) are commonly recognized and treated in men, sometimes even more than women, osteoporosis is not one of them. Even post-fracture for major fractures like a hip, rates of treatment are disappointingly low, leaving men at risk for another fracture.” 

Why do these disparities exist?

To understand why older men are often neglected when it comes to testing for osteoporosis, the researchers analyzed Medicare data from nearly 10,000 people from 2010 through 2014. They were primarily interested in looking at the health care treatment for those who had experienced a serious fracture during that time frame. 

The researchers learned that the overwhelming majority of patients were not treated -- or ever even tested -- for osteoporosis following their injuries. They explained that a bone mineral density test is the most common way to detect osteoporosis, and more than 90 percent of the participants never received this exam. 

Just under three percent of the patients were given a bone density test; however, they never received any subsequent treatment for the condition. Ultimately, just over two percent of the study participants were given the proper test, diagnosis, and treatment for osteoporosis. 

According to the researchers, the primary issue with diagnosing and treating osteoporosis in older men comes down to unclear guidelines. They explained that national guidelines recommend that all women over the age of 65 are tested for osteoporosis, but men are excluded from these exams unless they have other conditions that could increase their risk. This is concerning for several reasons, not the least of which is because more than 62 percent of the study participants had prior musculoskeletal issues. 

Moving forward, the researchers hope that these testing and treatment guidelines are made clearer to ensure that older men are receiving the proper care. 

“This is a need for consistent osteoporosis screening recommendations in men,” Dr. Curtis said. “Incorporation of these recommendations in quality-of-care measures for osteoporosis management and post-fracture care are warranted to improve health outcomes in this population. 

“As for the next steps for research in this area, there is a need for better characterization of high-risk patients including existing comorbidities that may have shared etiology or risk factors that may enable earlier identification or treatment,” he said. 

Researchers link vitamin D intake during pregnancy to children’s IQ scores

Vitamin D is a powerful supplement for pregnant women. Experts have found that higher levels of the vitamin can lead to better blood pressure outcomes for infants, while a lack of the vitamin can increase the likelihood of children developing ADHD

Now, researchers from Seattle Children’s Hospital have found that it can also affect kids’ cognitive development. According to their findings, higher vitamin D levels during pregnancy were linked with higher IQ scores during childhood. 

“Vitamin D deficiency is quite prevalent,” said researcher Melissa Melough. “The good news is there is a relatively easy solution. It can be difficult to get adequate vitamin D through diet, and not everyone can make up for this gap through sun exposure, so a good solution is to take a supplement.” 

Benefits of vitamin D

To understand how vitamin D levels during pregnancy could affect children’s intelligence, the researchers analyzed results from the Conditions Affecting Neurocognitive Development and Learning in Early Childhood (CANDLE) study. The researchers looked at the mothers’ vitamin D levels during pregnancy and then assessed their children’s IQ scores between the ages of four and six years old. 

Ultimately, the researchers learned that higher vitamin D levels were linked with higher childhood IQ levels. The researchers believe that vitamin D likely aids in brain development, which can contribute to better cognitive functioning and academic performance. 

Melough noted that 600 international units (IU) is the recommended daily dose of vitamin D. While diet and sunlight are helpful, a supplement is usually a good way for consumers to up their intake and reach these levels. 

Vitamin D deficiency  

Despite the positive associations that were linked with higher levels of vitamin D, the researchers explained that more than 45 percent of the women involved in the study were vitamin D deficient during pregnancy, and this risk was even higher for Black women. 

“Melanin pigment protects the skin against sun damage, but by blocking UV rays, melanin also reduces vitamin D production in the skin,” Melough said. “Because of this, we weren’t surprised to see high rates of vitamin D deficiency among Black pregnant women in our study. Even though many pregnant women take a prenatal vitamin, this may not correct an existing vitamin D deficiency.” 

The researchers hope that these findings highlight the importance of vitamin D during pregnancy and encourage more women to ask for prenatal screenings for vitamin levels to determine who is a prime candidate for a supplement. 

“I hope our work brings greater awareness to this problem, shows the long-lasting implications of prenatal vitamin D for the child and their neurocognitive development, and highlights that there are certain groups providers should be paying closer attention to,” said Melough. “Widespread testing of vitamin D levels is not generally recommended, but I think health care providers should be looking out for those who are at higher risk, including Black women.” 

Taking vitamin D twice daily could reduce the risk of vertigo, study finds

Vitamin D has countless benefits for consumers, including lowering the risk of cancer and improving exercise ability.

Now, researchers from the American Academy of Neurology have found that taking a vitamin D supplement twice a day could also help consumers keep their vertigo symptoms at bay. 

“Our study suggests that for people with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, taking a supplement of vitamin D and calcium is a simple, low-risk way to prevent vertigo from recurring,” said researcher Ji-Soo Kim, PhD. “It is especially effective if you have low vitamin D levels to begin with.” 

Reducing symptoms

The researchers had over 950 participants involved in a study, all of whom were diagnosed with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo. This common type of vertigo creates a dizzying effect when the head is moved in certain positions. The researchers explained that despite some treatment options, the condition is hard to keep away for good. 

For the study, the participants were divided into two groups. Members of one group acted as the control and received no treatment while members of the other group received treatment based on their vitamin D levels. Those with normal levels of vitamin D in the second group also received no treatment, but those with lower levels of vitamin D began a twice-daily supplement regimen of both vitamin D and calcium. 

The researchers reassessed the participants one year after the trial began and learned that vitamin D was effective in reducing the incidence of vertigo episodes. 

Those who started the study with the lowest levels of vitamin D saw the biggest improvements, as they were 45 percent less likely to experience vertigo-related symptoms over the course of the year. Overall, those taking vitamin D were roughly 25 percent less likely to experience a flare-up in one year’s time. 

Finding a successful treatment for vertigo can be incredibly difficult for consumers, but these findings may provide a simple and effective way to reduce the severity of symptoms. 

“Our results are exciting because so far, going to the doctor to have them perform head movements has been the main way we treat benign paroxysmal positional vertigo,” Dr. Kim said. “Our study suggests an inexpensive, low-risk treatment like vitamin D and calcium tablets may be effective at preventing this common, and commonly recurring, disorder.” 

Healthy levels of vitamin D

Though vitamin D is incredibly beneficial to consumers’ health, it’s important to note that overdoing it with vitamin D supplements can be harmful in several ways. Previous research shows that too much of the supplement can affect everything from bone health to kidney function. 

It’s important that consumers consult with their doctors before starting a new vitamin regimen. 

Healthy vitamin D levels can reduce the risk of cancer

Recent studies have highlighted how vitamin D can be effective in boosting everything from immune system health to exercise ability, and now researchers are exploring its effect on cancer risk. 

According to a new study conducted by researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, healthy levels of vitamin D can protect consumers against the risk of cancer. They also found that for those already struggling with certain types of cancers, having healthy levels of vitamin D can lead to better health outcomes. 

Seeing health improvements

The researchers analyzed several previous studies that have linked vitamin D levels and overall cancer risk. 

Their work revealed that the supplement is effective in protecting consumers from cancer because of the role that vitamin D plays in the immune system. Those who respond the best to vitamin D -- meaning they require the lowest doses to reap the largest benefits -- are likely to be the most protected against cancer.  

However, varying levels of vitamin D could make consumers more susceptible to certain kinds of cancer. 

The researchers learned that both prostate and breast cancer were greatly affected by vitamin D levels. Consumers with either strain of the disease who also had low vitamin D levels had poorer health outcomes. 

The researchers’ work also revealed that higher levels of vitamin D could help consumers prevent a diagnosis. Lymphoma, leukemia, and colorectal cancer were all less likely when vitamin D levels were in a healthy range. 

Finding the right balance

While many consumers opt to take a vitamin D supplement as part of their daily regimen, the researchers explained that the vitamin affects everybody differently. Too much vitamin D has been linked with several side effects, including poorer bone health and kidney failure.

Incorporating more vitamin D can come with several health benefits, but it’s important that consumers are mindful of how the supplement can affect them. 

