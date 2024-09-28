Deadly yellow oleander is appearing in diet supplements, FDA warns

The poisonous flower yellow oleander is showing up in diet supplements.

There are now warnings for 22 dietary supplements advertising Brazil seeds or tejocote root to date that contain yellow oleander, which is native to Mexico and Central America, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consuming yellow oleander can cause heart and brain problems that can be severe or even deadly.

The FDA said it has received numerous reports of people suffering after eating the supplements, which were largely sold on Amazon.

The sellers or Amazon have delisted more than 80% of the named products, but more than half haven't been formally recalled, largely because of companies refusing to recall or being unreachable, according to a ConsumerAffairs review of the FDA report.

The FDA said it is "concerned that products containing toxic yellow oleander remain on the marketplace" and is working to get the products removed from online sellers.

What to do

The FDA says consumers should stop using the supplements, throw them away and contact a medical professional if they have consumed them.

About yellow oleander

Yellow oleander, scientifically known as Cascabela thevetia, is a beautiful but highly poisonous plant native to tropical regions of the Americas. It's often cultivated as an ornamental plant for its vibrant yellow flowers and evergreen foliage.

Key characteristics:

Appearance: It's a small evergreen tree or shrub with glossy, dark green leaves and fragrant, trumpet-shaped yellow flowers.

Toxicity: All parts of the plant are poisonous, containing cardiac glycosides (primarily thevetin and neriifolin) that can disrupt the heart's electrical activity.

Symptoms of poisoning: Ingestion can lead to nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, irregular heartbeat, and in severe cases, cardiac arrest and death.

Caution: It's crucial to handle this plant with care, wearing gloves and avoiding contact with sap. Keep it out of reach of children and pets.

Other names:

Be-still tree

Lucky nut

Exile tree

Uses:

Despite its toxicity, yellow oleander has been used in traditional medicine for various ailments, although its use is highly discouraged due to the significant risks.

It's sometimes used as a natural pesticide or insecticide.

Important:

If you suspect poisoning from yellow oleander, seek medical attention immediately.

Do not attempt to self-treat or use this plant for medicinal purposes without professional guidance.

Remember, while yellow oleander is visually appealing, its toxicity poses a serious threat. Admire it from afar and prioritize safety when encountering this plant.

