New study finds that consumers may ingest up to 12 plastic bags per year

A new study conducted by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) is warning consumers about the health risks associated with unknowingly consuming microplastics, with cutting boards being one of the biggest offenders.

Their work found that consumers ingest around 150,000 harmful plastic particles each year – or the equivalent of 12 plastic bags. Much of this happens without us realizing, and there is likely a link with long-term health risks.

“Imagine eating as much plastic as a shopping bag every month in your meals – that’s essentially what we could be doing without realizing it,” said Tasha Stoiber, Ph.D., co-author and a senior scientist at EWG. “Our analysis shows that adults likely consume an alarming amount of plastic particles, with serious potential health consequences. The plastics we’re swallowing pose an urgent public health risk that demands immediate attention.”

Understanding plastic exposure

To better understand where consumers are at the biggest risk of ingesting microplastics, the researchers looked at studies from 2020 that evaluated the spread of plastic particles. They utilized studies that both over- and under-estimated plastic consumption to find an approximate middle ground.

Their work revealed that on the highest end, adult consumers the equivalent of 12 plastic bags per year. However, on the lowest end, that number might be the equivalent of three plastic bags.

Here’s how the researchers break down plastic ingestion on an annual basis:

0.06 and 0.10 grams of plastic from drinking water

10.87 and 20.88 grams of plastic from food

7.40 and 50.71 grams of plastic from cups, cutting boards, and food containers

Some of the biggest health risks associated with plastic consumption include immune system complications, inflammation, uncontrolled cell growth, and more. Researchers continue to do studies in this area to better understand the short- and long-term health risks for consumers.

Where are the risks?

The report points to plastic cutting boards as one of the biggest culprits of microplastic exposure. Prepping food on any kind of polyethylene or polypropylene cutting board can expose you to higher levels of plastics.

Additionally, storing food in plastic containers, or eating or drinking out of plastic containers can increase your exposure to microplastics.

The researcher also explained that even fruits and vegetables can expose us to microplastics. When soil or water used in plant production is exposed to micro or nanoplastics, that then gets passed onto consumers.

Is there anything to do about it?

While the biggest change is likely to come from big corporations ditching plastic packaging, the EWG is offering consumers some ways to limit their plastic exposure in their daily lives. Some of these tips include:

Switch to wooden cutting boards.

Rethink how often you drink out of plastic water bottles, and avoid plastic water bottles that have been left in the sun or have been squeezed or damaged.

Swap plastic food storage containers for glass. It’s also recommended to use glass containers when microwaving food. Both of these practices will limit the amount of plastic that breaks down into food.

Reach out to local or national representatives about what can be done on a larger scale to cut back on plastic use.

“Companies won’t rethink their relationship with plastics overnight, so individuals can take shorter-term, manageable steps to reduce some of their plastic exposures,” said Stoiber. “These actions can help until we achieve much broader systemic change.”