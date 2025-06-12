Some fresh fruits and vegetables may not be as healthy as they seem

Nearly 60% of conventionally grown fruits and vegetables on the Clean Fifteen list showed no detectable pesticide residues.



Consumers who try to eat a healthy diet often load up on fresh fruits and vegetables to avoid added sugars and artificial ingredients found in processed food. And while the food itself is healthy, a new report from an environmental group suggests non-organic produce may contain an unhealthy helping of pesticides.

The analysis from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) showed a sharp contrast in pesticide contamination across common fruits and vegetables. In its 2025 edition of the Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce, EWG found that nearly 60% of conventionally grown fruits and vegetables on the Clean Fifteen list were free from detectable pesticide residues.

On the other hand, more than 90% of samples on the Dirty Dozen list tested positive for residues of pesticides, some of which are linked to serious health concerns, including nervous system damage and cancer.

The Clean Fifteen features produce with the lowest pesticide loads. This year, bananas and cauliflower earned a place on the list, joining avocados, papayas, pineapples, and onions as top choices for pesticide-conscious consumers.

Meanwhile, a couple of new entries on the Dirty Dozen — blackberries and potatoes — raise red flags. Blackberries were tested by the USDA for the first time and 93% of samples showed residues, often with four or more pesticides each.

Potatoes were found to contain chlorpropham, a sprout suppressant banned in the European Union due to health concerns.

New ways of testing

In a major update, EWG’s latest guide goes beyond simple detection, incorporating a new methodology that weighs pesticide toxicity. This approach assesses not only the presence of chemicals but also their potential health impacts. Factors now include average concentrations relative to toxicological reference values — thresholds below which harmful effects are not expected.

“By incorporating pesticide toxicity into our rankings, we give shoppers a more complete picture of what’s on their produce,” said Varun Subramaniam, an associate scientist at EWG. “This means we’re not only flagging produce with the most pesticides, we’re also highlighting those with potential health hazards.”

Sample produce was washed, scrubbed, or peeled before testing, reflecting real-world food preparation practices. Despite these steps, residues remained, suggesting some pesticide chemicals remain “sticky.”

EWG said it is encouraging consumers to buy organic versions of Dirty Dozen items when possible and notes that both organic and conventional items on the Clean Fifteen are generally safe options. Frozen versions of these cleaner produce choices are also widely available and nutritionally comparable.