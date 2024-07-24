Election 2024 stressing you out? You aren’t alone.

If the rest of the 2024 election cycle is anything like the last four weeks, voters are in for a wild ride. And mental health professionals caution that this can take an emotional toll.

The 2024 results of the American Psychiatric Association’s annual mental health poll show that U.S. adults are feeling increasingly anxious. In 2024, 43% of adults say they feel more anxious than they did the previous year, up from 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022.

Americans are particularly anxious about current events — especially the economy and the U.S. election. Cheryl Groskopf, a duel-licensed therapist in Los Angeles, says this election cycle is making people more anxious because it’s full of intense polarization, non-stop media coverage, and tons of conflicting information.

‘Incredibly high stakes’

“The stakes feel incredibly high, and the uncertainty can leave you feeling powerless,” Groskopf told ConsumerAffairs. “This often shows up as anxiety, stress, and even physical symptoms like headaches, insomnia, and fatigue. You might find yourself more irritable, having trouble focusing, or just feeling overwhelmed by all the political news coming at you.”

Regardless of whether you are a Republican, Democrat or Independent, there are things you can do to avoid the political stress. Colleen Marshall, chief clinical officer for Two Chairs, says there are lots of ways to manage anxiety, such as setting boundaries, managing our thoughts and engaging in activities that help us de-stress.

“For instance, you can set boundaries around how much and how often you consume election news,” she told us. “This is different for everyone so decide what would work best for you. You can also set boundaries around who and when you talk about the election.”

For example, if you’re planning a fun evening with family or friends, you might agree ahead of time that no one will bring up politics. Dr. Greg Hammer, a wellness and mindfulness lecturer and former professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine, also has some tips for keeping politics in perspective. Above all, he says, don’t let this election add to your stress.

It can get physical

“In times of high stress, people are prone to be more reactive, inflexible, and hostile due to spikes in the body’s cortisol and adrenaline levels,” Hammer said. “These hormonal spikes can lead to demonstrations of heightened aggression, unnecessary competition, and a decrease in objective clarity.”

David Ball, global head of Health, Education and Technology at SecondMuse, an advocacy group, says young voters may be especially vulnerable to election stress.

“Young people aren’t represented, being heard, and on top of that the prevalence of news and content is higher than it has ever been before, Ball said. I’m not sure in this case the old PSA “The More You Know” holds true.”

Dr. Kiran Dintyala, CEO at Stress Free Revolution, says something else contributing to the stress of the 2024 election cycle is how quickly events are moving.

“There is so much uncertainty and ups and downs during this election cycle,” Dintyala told ConsumerAffairs. “Initially, Trump and Republicans were under huge stress because of all the cases against Trump. After the first presidential debate and Supreme Court ruling of immunity to Trump, the tables turned against Democrats. They are under a huge amount of stress.”

Dintyala says there are signs that you are becoming too consumed by politics. You might feel irritable and find yourself in a bad mood easily. Sleeplessness can be another issue. You may be fighting with your friends and loved ones about politics. You can’t digest the news and feel upset constantly.

If you see such signs, Dintyala suggests remembering that the election will soon be in the past and that presidents come and go – and there’s not much a single individual can do about it.