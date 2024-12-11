More beans, less meat in Americans' diet recommended by scientific panel

A new report is pushing for changes to U.S. dietary guidelines, recommending less red and processed meat, more beans and plant-based proteins, and caution around ultraprocessed foods. This comes as debates grow about healthy eating and the influence of food traditions and trends.

The advisory committee suggests Americans on a 2,000-calorie diet increase weekly bean intake from 1.5 cups to 2.5 cups. They propose emphasizing plant-based proteins like beans, lentils, and peas over meat, moving these foods from the vegetable to the protein group in dietary guidelines.

The meat industry opposes these changes, arguing that beef provides essential nutrients and plays a vital role in health.

Research links processed meats to heart disease and cancer, while the evidence on unprocessed red meat is mixed. Studies suggest diets higher in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains are healthier, with less red meat, sugar, and refined grains.

Ultraprocessed foods also face scrutiny, as they’re linked to higher obesity risk. However, the committee didn’t recommend limits, calling for more research. The dietary guidelines, updated every five years, impact school lunches, public health, and food production.

The public can comment on the draft recommendations, and the finalized guidelines are expected in late 2025.