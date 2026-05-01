Can having a pet extend your lifespan?

New research will examine whether pet ownership can influence how long older adults live.

The study will analyze how factors like loneliness, physical activity and companionship may affect mortality.

Researchers say the findings could help clinicians better understand pets’ role in healthy aging.

Researchers are taking a closer look at whether owning a pet could help older adults live longer — and why.

A newly announced study will explore how pet ownership may influence life expectancy, focusing on both direct health impacts and indirect effects such as reduced loneliness and increased physical activity. The findings could give clinicians clearer insight into the role pets play in healthy aging.

The research is being funded by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) and conducted by a team at the University of Guelph. Led by Dr. Lauren Grant, an assistant professor of environmental and public health, the study will analyze data from the Canadian Community Health Survey – Healthy Aging, alongside mortality records from the Canadian Vital Statistics Death Database.

By combining long-term health survey data with death records, researchers aim to better understand how pet ownership may affect survival outcomes among older adults.

Examining companionship and health behaviors

The study will go beyond earlier research by using a statistical method known as “path” or mediation analysis. This approach allows researchers to examine how different factors interact, including psychosocial elements like companionship, loneliness, and social isolation, as well as behavioral factors such as physical activity and body mass index.

Grant said this is the first study to apply this type of analysis to pet ownership and multiple mortality outcomes in older adults. The goal is to identify the specific pathways that could explain any link between pets and longevity.

Building on mixed evidence

Previous research has suggested that pet ownership may be associated with better health outcomes, but results have been inconsistent. One challenge has been separating the effects of pet ownership itself from differences between people who choose to own pets and those who do not.

HABRI President Steven Feldman said the new study aims to build on existing evidence.

“Solid science links pet ownership to healthy aging, increased longevity, and reduced loneliness,” Feldman said.

Researchers hope the findings will help clarify whether pets truly contribute to longer, healthier lives — and how that relationship works.

If successful, the study could help healthcare providers better understand the potential benefits of the human-animal bond and incorporate those insights into guidance for older adults.