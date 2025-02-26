Microplastics linked to disabilities, study says

Microplastics are increasingly being linked to health problems.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastics less than 5 milimeters in size found in the ocean that come from broken-down trash or consumer products.

The amount of microplastics in coastal communities can vary because of ocean currents, population density, waste management and industrial activity.

Now, a new study finds that residents of coastal areas with more microplastics are associated with higher rates of disabilities, including memory, thinking and mobility, according to preliminary research from the American Academy of Neurology, which examined 218 coastal counties across 22 U.S. states.

Higher rates of disabilities

“Our study found in coastal communities with higher levels of microplastics in the water, there were higher rates of disabilities that can affect a person’s life in many ways through thinking and memory, movement and their ability to take care of themselves and live independently," said Sarju Ganatra, MD, of Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, in a press release.

Counties with the highest marine microplastic levels had a 9% higher rate of disabilities in memory and thinking, 6% higher in mobility, 16% higher in self-care and 8% higher in independent living when compared to counties with the lowest levels, the researchers said.

The researchers said they adjusted for factors that could affect the rate of disability such as heart disease, stroke, depression, air pollution and wealth and resource distribution.

“These findings provide insights into how marine microplastics might affect brain health,” Ganatra said. “More research is needed to explore this connection further and examine the overall public health implications of microplastic pollution.”

