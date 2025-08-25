Beef-eaters rejoice: new study says the stuff won't kill you

Large U.S. survey finds no link between animal protein and increased mortality

Higher intake tied to modest reduction in cancer-related deaths

Researchers say both plant and animal protein support long-term health

Eating animal-sourced protein does not raise the risk of early death and may even lower the odds of dying from cancer, according to a new study published in Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism. While that may be surprising, it's worth noting that the study was funded by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, though the organization was not involved in the design, data collection, analysis or publication of the findings, the study's authors said.

The research analyzed dietary data from nearly 16,000 adults aged 19 and older who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES III). Scientists compared typical animal and plant protein intake with the risk of death from cancer, cardiovascular disease and all causes.

While the cattlemen may not have controlled the study's outcome, it's possible they had their eye on the calendar when they signed on to support it. That's because new dietary guidelines are expected to be issued this year and they're expected to favor plant protein over animal sources.

For the first time, according to a Consumer Reports article, the guidelines advisory committee recommends that people put plant protein at the top over their menu. “Beans, peas, and lentils would move to the top of the list of protein sources, encouraging people to emphasize those, while red meat moves to the bottom as the protein source you should eat least,” says Christopher Gardner, PhD, professor of medicine at Stanford Prevention Research Center in Palo Alto, Calif., and one of the committee members, according to the non-profit organization.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association is a contractor to the USDA's Beef Check-Off program. Proceeds are used to fund "public education" and promotion. (Disclosure: the author of this story was once a consultant to the cattlemen's association.)

No added risk, possible benefit

The results of the study showed no increased mortality risk from eating more animal protein. In fact, participants with higher intakes had a modest but statistically significant reduction in cancer-related mortality.

“There’s a lot of confusion around protein – how much to eat, what kind and what it means for long-term health. This study adds clarity,” said Stuart Phillips, Professor and Chair of Kinesiology at McMaster University in Ontario, who supervised the work.

To strengthen the analysis, researchers used advanced statistical models, including the National Cancer Institute method and multivariate Markov Chain Monte Carlo modeling, to better capture long-term eating patterns and reduce measurement errors.

Plant vs. animal protein

When both plant and animal protein were included in the models, the findings held steady: neither type increased overall mortality risk, though plant protein showed little effect on cancer outcomes, while animal protein appeared to provide a slight protective edge.

Lead researcher Yanni Papanikolaou, MPH, said the results align with decades of clinical evidence. “When both observational data like this and clinical research are considered, it’s clear both animal and plant protein foods promote health and longevity,” he said.