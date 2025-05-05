Ground beef sold in Georgia was contaminated with E. coli

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for ground beef products sold in Marietta, Georgia, due to potential contamination with E. coli O103.

The affected ground beef was sold from April 10–23, 2025, without a USDA inspection mark, and may still be in consumer refrigerators or freezers.

Although the contamination was detected during routine FSIS retail surveillance, no illnesses have been reported.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for retail ground beef products sold by Bismillah Halal Meats, a retail market in Marietta, Ga., that may be contaminated with E. coli O103.

FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The raw ground beef was produced and sold directly to consumers from April 10-23, 2025. All products were weighed, wrapped, and labeled in-store at the time of purchase. All ground beef products produced and sold by this retailer from April 10-23, 2025, are subject to this public health alert.

The products do not bear an establishment number or the USDA mark of inspection because they were produced under retail exemption.

No reports if illnesses

The problem was discovered when a sample was collected and analyzed by FSIS during retail surveillance and the sampling results showed the presence of E. coli O103. There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Murad ManJiyani, Bismillah Halal Meats, Owner, at 404-786-1356 or muradmanji@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.