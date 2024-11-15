US hospitals made sharp improvements in patient safety in 2024

Even though they are places of healing, hospitals can be dangerous places. After all, they are filled with people who are sick.

However, hospitals in the U.S. have shown a sharp increase in patient safety in 2024, according to a new report from The Leapfrog Group, an organization that monitors patient safety. The group has just released its Safety Grades for nearly 3,000 hospitals.

The grades assess hospitals on their ability to prevent medical errors, accidents, and infections, using up to 30 performance measures. The grading system ranges from "A" to "F," and is based on a transparent, peer-reviewed methodology developed by top patient safety experts.

For the third consecutive cycle, Utah has emerged as the top-ranking state with the highest percentage of "A" hospitals, followed closely by Virginia and Connecticut. This year's report suggests there has been significant progress in patient safety across various performance measures, including healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), hand hygiene, and medication safety.

Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, remarked on the positive trends, stating,

"Preventable deaths and harm in hospitals have been a major policy concern for decades,” said Leapfrog CEO Leah Binder. “So, it is good news that Leapfrog's latest Safety Grades reveal that hospitals across the country are making notable gains in patient safety, saving countless lives.”

Binder says even though the results are encouraging, the healthcare industry should try to accelerate the progress.

“No one should have to die from a preventable error in a hospital," Binder said.

A sharp decrease in infections

The data show that since the fall 2022 report, when infections were at their highest level since 2016, there has been a dramatic decline in infection rates. Central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI) have decreased by 38%, catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) by 36%, and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) by 34%.

In addition to strong performances by hospitals in Utah, Virginia, and Connecticut, California hospitals improved, entering the top 10 states for the first time in a decade.

On the flip side, no hospitals in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, or Vermont received an "A" grade, underscoring the ongoing disparities in hospital performance nationwide.

Binder emphasized the importance of these grades, noting, "Despite improvements seen in this fall's Safety Grade, significant variation in performance remains across U.S. hospitals. That's why it's so important for people to consult grades when making healthcare decisions.”