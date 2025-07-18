FDA greenlights Juul’s e-cigarettes

FDA authorizes Juul’s tobacco- and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes to stay on U.S. shelves, reversing a previous ban due to new data supporting adult smoking cessation benefits.

Juul’s recovery marks a rebound from near-bankruptcy and substantial legal settlements, as it regains a path to investment and potential expansion.

Public health groups express concern, warning the decision may risk reversing gains in youth vaping reduction.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Juul Labs permission to continue marketing its flagship e-cigarette device, along with tobacco and menthol flavored pods. The action lifts a 2022 ban over concerns about youth vaping.

In June 2022, the FDA issued a marketing denial, citing inadequate toxicology data and concerns about widespread use by teens. A court later paused the ban to permit further review. Juul faced financial collapse, laying off staff and enduring hundreds of millions in legal settlements related to youth-targeted marketing.

The FDA began its investigation of Juul in 2018, demanding it turn over marketing and research materials among numerous other internal company documents. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, at the time FDA’s commissioner, said the agency was scrambling to learn why the Juul device was so popular with underage users.

This week’s decision comes after Juul submitted extensive new data—including a two-year longitudinal study showing smokers successfully switching completely to Juul—and persuaded the FDA that adult smoking-cessation benefits outweigh public health concerns.

Balancing gains and risks

In granting authorization, the FDA emphasized that evidence shows Juul’s products can be less harmful than traditional cigarettes when used by adults who quit smoking. However, regulators stressed that the approval does not equate to a declaration of safety, and strongly cautioned that people who do not smoke should not use e-cigarettes.

A spokeswoman noted the agency will continue monitoring compliance, especially in efforts to prevent youth access and usage.

Public health advocates are not happy

The move triggered strong pushback from anti-tobacco advocates. Yolonda Richardson of Campaign for Tobacco‑Free Kids criticized the decision, calling it “a big step in the wrong direction” and pointing to Juul’s prior contribution to youth vaping.

Public health groups argue that despite falling teen vaping rates – owing in part to crackdowns on flavored disposables from unauthorized brands – Juul retains enough remaining appeal to minors to pose a renewed threat.