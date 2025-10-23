Medicare open enrollment: What seniors should know before making changes

Open enrollment runs Oct. 15–Dec. 7: Seniors can switch between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, or change Part D drug coverage.

Seniors can switch between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, or change Part D drug coverage. Plans change every year: Premiums, drug formularies, and provider networks may shift, meaning last year’s plan may no longer be the best fit.

Review before choosing: Compare costs, confirm drug coverage, and check doctors’ networks using Medicare’s Plan Finder or free state counseling programs.

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period starts October 15 and runs through December 7, giving more than 65 million Americans a chance to review their coverage and make changes for 2026.

During this seven-week window, beneficiaries can switch between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, change prescription drug (Part D) plans, or update their Advantage coverage. Experts caution that failing to review options can be costly, since premiums, drug lists, and provider networks often shift year to year.

Key considerations for 2026 coverage

Plan costs may change

Premiums, deductibles, and copayments typically adjust annually. Even modest increases can strain fixed incomes.

Drug coverage shifts

Formularies—the lists of covered medications—are updated every year. A plan covering prescriptions in 2025 may not cover them in 2026.

Doctor and hospital networks

Medicare Advantage plans contract with specific providers. Seniors should confirm their doctors and hospitals remain in-network.

Extra benefits

Some Advantage plans include vision, dental, hearing, or wellness programs. These perks can be useful but should not outweigh core medical coverage.

Why it matters

Health needs evolve with age, and sticking with the same plan year after year can mean higher costs or missed benefits.

Financial risks: Choosing a poorly matched plan could lead to higher out-of-pocket costs, especially for chronic conditions.

Coverage gaps: Skipping a drug coverage review may lead to unpleasant surprises at the pharmacy counter.

Access concerns: Seniors may lose access to trusted doctors if they don’t confirm network participation.

Consumer advice

Experts recommend the following steps before making any decisions:

Review your Annual Notice of Change (ANOC): Mailed by your plan each fall, this document outlines next year’s costs and coverage updates.

Use Medicare’s Plan Finder tool: Available at Medicare.gov, the tool allows side-by-side comparisons of plans in your ZIP code.

Consult free counseling: State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs) offer trained counselors who can help navigate options.

Beware of marketing pitches: Seniors are frequent targets of ads promising extra benefits. Always confirm plan details directly through Medicare or a trusted counselor.

Bottom line

Medicare open enrollment is seniors’ once-a-year chance to ensure their health coverage and costs match their needs. With plan details changing annually, even those satisfied with their current plan should take time to compare options.

Consumer tip: Don’t wait until December. Reviewing your plan early leaves time to ask questions, compare alternatives, and avoid last-minute stress before the December 7 deadline.