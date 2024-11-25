Write a review
Carolina Prime dog treats recalled

Carolina Prime dog treats recalled because of fears they may be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause severe illness in dogs and people. Photo (c) Carolina Prime

The treats may be contaminated with Salmonella

Carolina Prime Pet, Inc. is recalling 400 bags of Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips (16 oz) due to potential Salmonella contamination.

  • Affected Lot: Lot #20051324L2
  • Expiration Date: 11/13/25
  • Packaging: Purple-and-black 16-ounce bag

Where Sold:
Distributed to Hollywood Feed stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and via hollywoodfeed.com.

Health Risks:

  • For Pets: Symptoms include diarrhea (possibly bloody), vomiting, fever, decreased appetite, and lethargy. Contact your vet if your pet shows signs.
  • For Humans: Salmonella can spread through handling contaminated products. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Seek medical help if symptoms develop.

What to Do:

  • Stop using the product immediately.
  • Dispose of the bag safely or return it to the store where purchased.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

For questions, contact Hollywood Feed or Carolina Prime Pet, Inc.

