Carolina Prime dog treats recalled

Carolina Prime Pet, Inc. is recalling 400 bags of Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips (16 oz) due to potential Salmonella contamination.
- Affected Lot: Lot #20051324L2
- Expiration Date: 11/13/25
- Packaging: Purple-and-black 16-ounce bag
Where Sold:
Distributed to Hollywood Feed stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and via hollywoodfeed.com.
Health Risks:
- For Pets: Symptoms include diarrhea (possibly bloody), vomiting, fever, decreased appetite, and lethargy. Contact your vet if your pet shows signs.
- For Humans: Salmonella can spread through handling contaminated products. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Seek medical help if symptoms develop.
What to Do:
- Stop using the product immediately.
- Dispose of the bag safely or return it to the store where purchased.
No illnesses have been reported so far.
For questions, contact Hollywood Feed or Carolina Prime Pet, Inc.