Public health alert issued for potato chips containing pork cracklings

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for several potato chip products containing pork cracklings (chicharrón) illegally imported from Colombia.

Affected products include various sizes and flavors of “De Todito” and “GOLPE CON TODO SABOR LIMÓN” mixed chips, distributed to retailers nationwide.

Although no illnesses have been reported, consumers are urged not to eat these products and to discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for potato chip products containing chicharrón (pork cracklings) that were imported from the Republic of Colombia. Colombia is ineligible to export meat products to the United States.

FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The mixed bags of potato chips containing chicharrón were imported between August 2024 and March 2025. The following products are subject to the public health alert, regardless of the product date

270-g. plastic bag containing six 45-g. foil bags of “De Todito NATURAL” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” and “NATU CHIPS.”

165-g. foil bags containing “De Todito NATURAL” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” and “NATU CHIPS.”

270-g. plastic bag containing six 45-g. foil bags of “De Todito BBQ” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” and “NatuChips.”

165-g. foil bags containing “De Todito BBQ” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” and “NatuChips.”

165-g. foil bags containing “De Todito LIMÓN” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” “TOSTITOS,” and “NATU CHIPS.”

270-g. plastic bag containing six 45-g. foil bags of “De Todito LIMÓN” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” “TOSTITOS,” and “NATU CHIPS.”

140-g. foil bags containing “GOLPE CON TODO SABOR LIMÓN” mixed chips with “RIZADAS,” “PLÁTANOS,” and “Chicharrón Fred.”

Nationwide distribution

The products subject to the public health alert do not bear any import marks on the labels. These items were shipped to distributors in Florida and New York and retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was performing routine surveillance activities at two retailers and found meat products from Colombia that are not eligible to be exported to the U.S.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

