Staying up late could be hard on your heart, researchers find

Adults who naturally stay up late tend to have poorer heart health profiles than people with typical or early sleep-wake patterns.

Much of this difference is linked to lifestyle factors like diet quality, sleep habits, smoking and activity levels.

Over nearly 14 years of follow-up, night owls had an approximately 16% higher risk of heart attack or stroke compared with those in the middle chronotype group.

Have you ever wondered whether being a night owl or a morning person could affect your health?

Researchers are increasingly aware that when we sleep and are active — our “chronotype” — may play a role in long-term well-being, especially when it comes to the heart.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association looked at nearly 323,000 adults from the U.K. to explore how people’s natural sleep-wake preferences relate to cardiovascular health and disease risk.

The study

Rather than just recording bedtimes, researchers asked participants to self-identify their natural preference — morning, evening, or intermediate — and then linked that information with detailed health data.

Cardiovascular health was measured using the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 score, a composite of eight factors known to influence heart disease risk: diet quality, physical activity, sleep health, smoking exposure, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body weight.

By combining these self-reports with medical records and health measurements over about 14 years, the team could track how different chronotypes fared in terms of heart disease outcomes — specifically, first heart attack, or stroke.

The results

Compared with people who fell in the middle of the chronotype spectrum, those who identified as “definite evening” types were much more likely to have lower overall heart health scores based on Life’s Essential 8. In fact, they were about 79% more likely to have a score that signals poorer cardiovascular health.

Over the follow-up period, evening types also had a 16% higher risk of a heart attack or stroke than intermediate chronotypes, even after adjusting for other factors.

“‘Evening people’ often experience circadian misalignment, meaning their internal body clock may not match the natural day-to-night light cycle or their typical daily schedules,” lead study author Sina Kianersi, Ph.D., D.V.M.; said in a news release.

Importantly, the analysis suggested that most of this increased risk is tied to modifiable lifestyle factors. Night owls in the study tended to have habits linked with poorer heart health — like less sleep, lower diet quality, or higher nicotine exposure — which help explain their lower heart health scores and increased risk.

In contrast, those who identified as “definite morning” types had a slightly better cardiovascular profile than people without a strong sleep-wake preference, though the difference was modest.

“Evening types aren’t inherently less healthy, but they face challenges that make it particularly important for them to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” researcher Kristen Knutson, Ph.D. said in the news release.

What this means for you

Being a night owl isn’t a sentence to heart disease, but this research highlights how sleep timing and daily routines intertwine with heart health. Because many of the habits associated with late-night activity are changeable — like smoking, diet and sleep patterns — people who stay up late may be able to protect their heart by focusing on those core healthy behaviors.

“Some medications or therapies work best when they align with a specific time of relevant circadian rhythms, and this time will vary depending on whether you are a morning, intermediate, or evening chronotype,” Dr. Knutson said. “Targeted programs for people who naturally stay up late could help them improve their lifestyle behaviors and reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease.”