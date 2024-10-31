McDonald's News

Write a review
McDonald's E. coli toll rises to more sickened, hospitalized

Infected onions are almost certainly the culprit

More people have gotten sick and hospitalized from the deadly germ E. Coli after eating at McDonald's.

At least 90 people have become ill, 27 have been hospitalized and one person has died from the strain of E. coli linked to onions served at McDonald's, health officials said Wednesday.

That is up from 75 sicknesses and 22 hospitalizations on Oct. 25, suggesting more cases have yet to be reported.

E. coli linked to McDonald's burgers has sickened people in 13 states, includ...

