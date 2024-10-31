McDonald's E. coli toll rises to more sickened, hospitalized

More people have gotten sick and hospitalized from the deadly germ E. Coli after eating at McDonald's.

At least 90 people have become ill, 27 have been hospitalized and one person has died from the strain of E. coli linked to onions served at McDonald's, health officials said Wednesday.

That is up from 75 sicknesses and 22 hospitalizations on Oct. 25, suggesting more cases have yet to be reported.

E. coli linked to McDonald's burgers has sickened people in 13 states, including Colorado, Montana and Oregon, and illnesses started between Sept. 27 and Oct. 16, officials said.

McDonald's restaurants in affected states stopped selling the Quarter Pounder on Oct. 22.

Colorado and Montana have suffered the highest case counts, with between 16 to 29 cases each, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What is the source of the McDonald's E. coli outbreak?

Health officials said slivered onions, part of a Oct. 22 yellow onion recall by McDonald's-supplier Taylor Farms, are the likely culprit.

Diced onions haven't been linked to the E. coli outbreak.

Testing on McDonald's beef patties by the Colorado Department of Agriculture has also came up negative for E. coli, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The FDA said it is inspecting Taylor Farms's food processing plant in Colorado and a separate, unnamed onion grower in Washington state.

What is E. coli?

E. coli stands for Escherichia coli, which is a type of bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals.

Here's a breakdown of E. coli:

Types

Harmless E. coli: These strains live in our intestines and help with digestion.

Pathogenic E. coli: These strains can cause various illnesses, including:

Diarrhea: This can range from mild and watery to severe and bloody.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs): E. coli is a common cause of UTIs.

Respiratory illness: E. coli can sometimes cause pneumonia or other respiratory infections.

Other illnesses: In rare cases, E. coli can cause more serious conditions like kidney failure or meningitis.

Transmission

Foodborne: Contaminated food, particularly undercooked meat and raw vegetables, is a common source of E. coli infection.

Waterborne: Drinking contaminated water can also lead to infection.

Person-to-person: E. coli can spread through poor hygiene, such as not washing hands properly after using the bathroom.

Animal contact: Contact with animals or their feces can also transmit E. coli.

Symptoms

Symptoms of E. coli infection vary depending on the strain and the type of illness. Common symptoms include:

Diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Fever

Fatigue

Prevention

Practice good hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food.

Cook food thoroughly: Ensure meat is cooked to a safe internal temperature.

Wash fruits and vegetables: Wash produce thoroughly before eating.

Avoid raw milk and unpasteurized juices: These products can harbor harmful bacteria.

Be cautious when swimming: Avoid swallowing water in pools, lakes, or other bodies of water.

Treatment

Most E. coli infections resolve on their own without treatment. However, staying hydrated is crucial, especially in cases of diarrhea. In severe cases, antibiotics may be necessary.

If you suspect you have an E. coli infection, it's essential to consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.