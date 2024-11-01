Red meat battle brewing as feds ponder new dietary guidelines

A debate is brewing over how much red meat Americans should eat. Scientists advising the U.S. government have proposed limiting red meat in upcoming dietary guidelines to promote more plant-based foods like beans and lentils.

This suggestion has upset the meat industry, which argues against reducing red meat, saying it provides vital nutrients like iron and potassium.

Nutrition experts back the move, noting that red meat's cholesterol and saturated fats can increase the risk of heart disease. Current guidelines already advise cutting down on saturated fat but don’t explicitly limit red meat.

These dietary guidelines, updated every five years, influence school meals, public health programs, and food industry practices. The draft also proposes emphasizing plant proteins, fish, and nuts over meat. While studies show mixed results, many experts agree that red meat can contribute to health risks such as heart disease and diabetes.

The government will review and release the final guidelines in 2025, after public feedback. Past recommendations haven’t always been fully adopted.

Why it matters

It might sound like a theoretical argument but the dietary guidelines have a big impact on what Americans eat. They shape school lunch programs, mold public-health efforts and influence what food companies make.

Not surprisingly, the meat industry is pushing back against the proposed guidelines, arguing that meat provides essential nutrients that are hard to replace in a diet of plant-based foods.

“It’s baffling that we are trying to get Americans to cut out red meat when the evidence indicates nutrient deficiencies and chronic disease are increasing as red meat consumption declines,” said Shalene McNeill, executive director of nutrition science at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, quoted in a Wall Street Journal article.

McNeill, who is also a registered dietitian, said that red meat contains important nutrients including potassium, iron and choline.

The committee advising the government wants to de-emphasize meat, instead including beans, peas and lentils in the protein-foods category.