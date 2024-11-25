Gaines Family Farmstead recalls dog treats due to salmonella

Gaines Family Farmstead is recalling 204 bags of chicken chips for dogs because of potential samonella contamination.

What are the product details?

Product name: Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips

Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips Lot number: 20061124

20061124 Expiration date: 12/11/25

12/11/25 Appearance: Purple-and-black 5-ounce bag

Where were the pet treats sold?

The Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips treats sold through the company's website, online retailers and "several small independent pet retailers" in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the company said.

What to do

Stop feeding the pet treats to dogs and contact Gaines Family Farmstead for a refund or replacement via email at recall@gainesfamilyfarmstead.com.

What are the health risks?

There is a danger to both pet owners and their dogs when handling pet treats contaminated with salmonella.

For pets: Diarrhea (possibly bloody), vomiting, fever, decreased appetite and lethargy. Contact your vet if pet shows signs.

Diarrhea (possibly bloody), vomiting, fever, decreased appetite and lethargy. Contact your vet if pet shows signs. For humans: Diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Seek medical help if symptoms develop.

How was the salmonella found?

An unnamed third-party tested their chicken chips and detected salmonella "in a related, unreleased lot of the same product," Gaines Family Farmstead said.

Have any illnesses been reported?

Gaines Family Farmstead said there haven't been any illnesses reported as of Nov. 22, 2024.