Cases of norovirus are up across the country, CDC finds

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that cases of norovirus, the very contagious stomach bug, are on the rise across the country.

For the week of December 5, there were 91 outbreaks of norovirus reported to the CDC, which is the highest number of outbreaks for this time of year in over a decade. During the last week of November, that number was at 69 outbreaks.

However, the methods of reporting and collecting data on norovirus proves to be difficult for the CDC. States aren’t required to report every individual case, and currently, only 15 states participate in the National Reporting System for norovirus. On top of that, many consumers choose to deal with their symptoms at home, so many cases aren’t documented.

This means that the true number of norovirus cases is likely much higher than what’s been reported by the CDC.

Signs and symptoms of norovirus

Norovirus, or the stomach flu, causes inflammation in the intestines or stomach. Symptoms typically start between 12 and 48 hours after exposure to the virus.

As a result, those infected with the virus typically experience diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. However, it isn’t uncommon to also experience fever, headaches, or body aches.

Dehydration is the biggest side effect associated with norovirus. Anyone infected is encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, including sports drinks or rehydration beverages, to replace lost fluids. Additionally, avoiding anything with alcohol and caffeine is key to avoiding dehydration.

Most consumers are symptom-free within one to three days, though the virus can still be spread for up to two weeks after symptoms subside.

Norovirus is highly contagious, and the most common ways of spreading the infection include:

sharing food or utensils with someone infected,

eating food prepared by someone infected,

eating food or having drinks that have been contaminated with the infection, and

touching a contaminated object or surface and then touching your mouth.

Preventing norovirus

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water is one of the top ways to prevent norovirus. The CDC says that hand sanitizer alone may not be enough to kill norovirus, and washing your hands as often as possible – especially when handling food, after using the bathroom, or taking medicine – is the best prevention.

The CDC also recommends thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables, sanitizing kitchen surfaces and utensils, throwing away food that may be spoiled, and cooking all raw seafood properly.