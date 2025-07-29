FDA plans action against kratom, a potent opioid alternative

Federal health officials plan action against 7-OH, a powerful kratom-derived compound in tablets and drinkable shots.

The FDA says 7-OH products may pose risks including sedation, respiratory issues, and addiction.

Industry divides over safety and regulation, with some calling the substance “legal morphine at the gas station.”

Federal health officials are preparing to announce new enforcement measures aimed at curbing the rise of a potent and controversial compound found in popular kratom-derived products sold in convenience stores and gas stations across the U.S.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said it is focusing on 7-hydroxymitragynine, or 7-OH, a highly concentrated substance synthesized from a compound in the kratom leaf, the Washington Post reported. While the natural plant—native to Southeast Asia—is used in teas and powders and is touted by advocates as a mild stimulant and opioid alternative, 7-OH products are far more potent and have raised alarm among regulators, researchers, and even some kratom industry groups.

“These aren’t plant extracts—they’re essentially legal morphine being sold over the counter,” said Christopher McCurdy, a professor of medicinal chemistry at the University of Florida.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently sent warning letters to seven companies it accuses of illegally marketing 7-OH products as dietary supplements or unapproved drugs. These companies allegedly promoted the substances as treatments for pain or anxiety without the necessary safety approvals.

The FDA has warned that use of 7-OH can lead to side effects including nausea, sedation, breathing problems, and addiction.

A press conference scheduled for Tuesday will include remarks from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and kratom advocate Melody Woolf. The inclusion of a plant-product proponent suggests the crackdown may target only the synthetic or enhanced forms of kratom—not the natural leaf or tea preparations.

What it is

Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) is a tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family. It is native to Southeast Asia and has been used for centuries for its stimulant and pain-relieving properties. The tree’s leaves contain alkaloid compounds, primarily mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH), which interact with opioid receptors in the brain to produce a range of effects depending on the dose.

At low doses, kratom typically acts as a stimulant, increasing energy, alertness, and sociability.

At higher doses, it can have sedative and analgesic (pain-relieving) effects, mimicking those of opioids, though generally with less potency.

It is indigenous to Southeast Asia, where it has a long cultural history as a natural remedy. It has become increasingly popular in the U.S. as an alternative to prescription opioids, to manage opioid withdrawal symptoms and for relief from anxiety, depression, or chronic pain.

Supporters argue it is a safer, natural alternative to opioids. But critics and regulators warn about the risks of dependence, unregulated products, and the emergence of potent semi-synthetic kratom derivatives, such as 7-OH extracts, which can be far more dangerous than the natural plant.

Mounting concerns

Kratom has long been a point of contention in America’s drug policy landscape. While some praise its use in easing chronic pain or managing opioid withdrawal, others warn of its psychoactive effects and potential for abuse.

The American Kratom Association (AKA), a trade group representing plant-based kratom producers, has distanced itself from companies selling concentrated 7-OH products. The group accuses 7-OH sellers of distorting kratom’s public image by promoting chemically manipulated versions of the plant.

But others in the industry argue that 7-OH offers a safer and more effective alternative to opioids. Jeff Smith of the Holistic Alternative Recovery Trust dismissed the criticism as part of an “intra-industry turf war,” and said the group supports reasonable safeguards like third-party lab testing, warning labels, and age restrictions.