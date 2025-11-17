GLP-1 drugs show promise for colon cancer survival

Patients with colon cancer using GLP-1 receptor agonists (the class of drugs behind treatments like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro) had substantially lower five-year death rates than those not using them (15.5% vs. 37.1%).

The research examined more than 6,800 colon-cancer patients from across the University of California Health system and adjusted for age, BMI, disease severity, and other health factors.

While the results are “real-world” and observational (which means they can’t prove cause-and-effect), researchers believe this finding is important enough to trigger formal clinical trials.

According to a recent report from the University of California San Diego, people with colon cancer who were using GLP-1 meds had much lower five-year mortality rates than those who did not.

While this doesn’t yet mean these drugs are a proven cancer-treatment, it does shine a light on how medications developed for one purpose (blood-sugar control, weight loss) might have ripple effects into other health areas — including cancer.

The study

The research team turned to real-world clinical data housed in the University of California Health Data Warehouse.

They included over 6,800 patients diagnosed with colon cancer who had been treated across the system’s academic medical centers. The core comparison: those who were taking GLP-1 receptor agonists vs. those who were not.

Crucially, the analysis adjusted for key factors that could influence survival: age, body mass index (BMI), severity of disease, and other health conditions.

That means the observed survival differences likely aren’t just because GLP-1 patients were healthier in other obvious ways — they tried to control for those variables. Still, being observational, the study can show association but cannot prove that GLP-1 use caused the improved survival.

The results

Here’s the headline: among colon cancer patients in this dataset, those on GLP-1 medications had a five-year death rate of about 15.5%, compared with 37.1% for those not on GLP-1s. That’s less than half the mortality rate in the non-GLP-1 group.

The benefit appeared especially striking in patients whose BMI exceeded 35, suggesting that the drugs’ effects on weight, metabolism, and inflammation might play a role.

The researchers note several possible mechanisms: GLP-1 agents may reduce systemic inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, promote weight loss, and even — in lab studies — suppress tumor cell growth or alter the tumor microenvironment.

Importantly, the authors emphasize that despite the promising numbers, more research and randomized trials are needed before declaring GLP-1 drugs as a definitive cancer-survival therapy.

What this means for you

If you or a loved one has colon cancer (especially in the context of elevated BMI or metabolic issues), this study offers a note of cautious optimism. However, it’s not time yet to assume GLP-1 meds will replace standard cancer care. Talk to your oncologist or endocrinologist about whether any of this might apply in your case.