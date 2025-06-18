Write a review
Gummy vitamins sold at Aldi, Amazon recalled

Vita Warehouse Corp. recalls B12 gummy vitamins from Aldi, Amazon, and BJ’s due to undeclared peanuts, urging those with allergies to return them. Photo (c) VG

The vitamins contain an undeclared allergy

  • Gummy vitamins sold at popular retailers – Aldi, Amazon, and BJ’s – have been recalled for including undeclared peanuts. 

  • The manufacturer, Vita Warehouse Corp., issued a voluntary recall, and is doing an internal investigation on the potentially contaminated vitamins. 

  • Consumers with a peanut allergy are encouraged to return the vitamins to their place of purchase and dispose of them as soon as possible. 

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is calling attention to the recall of a gummy vitamin that’s sold at Aldi, Amazon, and BJ’s. 

The distributor, Vita Warehouse Corp., has voluntarily recalled three lots of its B12 gummies due to undeclared peanuts. 

Currently, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported. 

“This voluntary recall was initiated after the retailer, ALDI, conducted routine testing as part of their standard protocol to verify the accuracy of allergen-related claims made on their product labeling, specifically a ‘does not contain peanuts’ statement,” the FDA explained

“One test result indicated a potential presence of a peanut allergen. Although internal testing conducted by Vita Warehouse Corp. has verified the absence of peanuts in the product, the recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution to ensure consumer safety and trust.” 

What are the products in question? 

The FDA has identified the potentially contaminated vitamins: 

  • Welby brand Vitamin B12 Energy Support gummy product 1000 mcg 140 gummies

  • Berkely Jensen Vitamin B12 1000 mcg 250 Gummies

  • VitaGlobe Vitamin B12 Extra Strength 60 Gummies

The agency has also identified the product details, lot numbers, and expiration dates associated with the items that are being questioned: 

  • Aldi Welby: Clear bottle with white cap, using green, red, and white labeling.

    • UPC Code: 4099100290868

    • Lot #: 248046601*

    • Expiration Date: 10/2026*

  • Berkley Jensen®: Clear bottle with white cap, using red and pink labeling.

    • UPC Code: 888670132487

    • Lot #: 248046601*

    • Expiration Date: 10/2026*

  • VitaGlobe: Clear bottle with white cap, using white and red labeling.

    • UPC Code: 850005214670

    • Lot #: 248046601*

    • Expiration Date: 10/2026*

    • *Lot code and expiration date are printed on the bottom of the bottle

No other items from Vita Warehouse Corp. should raise any alarm bells, and consumers are safe to keep and continue taking any items not listed as part of the recall. 

What to do

If you’re allergic to peanuts and you’ve purchased one of the vitamins included in the recall, the FDA encourages you to return the product to your place of purchase, get a refund, and dispose of them as soon as possible. 

Any consumers who experience an allergic reaction after taking the vitamins should consult their health care provider. 

