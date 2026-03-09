Spring, with allergy symptoms, is just around the corner

Tree pollen is already emerging in warmer parts of the U.S., marking the start of spring allergy season for many people.

Allergy specialists say starting medication about a month before symptoms usually appear can help prevent severe reactions.

Climate change and milder winters may be causing allergy seasons to start earlier in some regions.

Warmer temperatures across much of the nation after a frigid winter are a hopeful sign. But the arrival of spring also brings allergies out of hibernation. Allergy specialists are warning that tree pollen — one of the earliest triggers of seasonal allergies — is already appearing in parts of the United States.

But a high pollen count doesn’t necessarily mean everyone will suffer symptoms.

“It’s important to remember that high pollen counts don’t always translate to symptoms for every person,” said Dr. Cherie Zachary, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI). “Your symptoms depend on which specific pollens you’re allergic to.”

For example, people sensitive to tree pollen may already be experiencing symptoms, while those allergic only to grasses may not notice problems until later in the season.

Early preparation is important

For those with tree pollen allergies, specialists say early preparation is key. Allergy medications are most effective when started before symptoms begin.

“People with tree pollen allergies should start taking their allergy medications at least a month before their symptoms typically appear,” Dr. Zachary said. “Starting early helps prevent the immune system from mounting a full-blown response once pollen levels rise.”

In recent years, environmental changes have also influenced the timing of allergy seasons. Milder winters and earlier warm spells linked to climate change can prompt trees to release pollen sooner, meaning allergy symptoms may appear earlier as well.

Common symptoms

Spring allergies can cause a wide range of symptoms including sneezing, nasal congestion, itchy eyes, coughing, wheezing, and fatigue. Many people manage symptoms with over-the-counter antihistamines or nasal sprays, but those treatments don’t always provide enough relief.

“If over-the-counter medications aren’t adequately controlling your symptoms, it’s time to see an allergist,” Dr. Zachary said.

Board-certified allergists can develop personalized treatment plans based on a patient’s specific allergy triggers. Options may include prescription medications, strategies to reduce exposure to allergens, or longer-term treatments.

One such treatment is allergen immunotherapy, available in the form of allergy shots or tablets. The therapy works by gradually training the immune system to tolerate allergens, reducing the severity of symptoms over time and potentially decreasing reliance on medications.

Limit pollen exposure

Allergy specialists also recommend simple steps to limit pollen exposure during peak season. Keeping windows closed in homes and cars, using air conditioning and high-efficiency air filters, and showering or changing clothes after spending time outdoors can all help reduce the amount of pollen brought indoors.

With spring approaching, experts say planning ahead can make the season far more manageable.

“With the right strategy, people with allergies don’t have to dread spring,” Dr. Zachary said. “Early treatment, environmental precautions, and guidance from an allergist can help keep symptoms under control so you can enjoy the season.”