EWG analysis finds over 100 unreviewed chemicals in U.S. foods

A new analysis found 111 food chemicals used in U.S. products that were never reviewed by the FDA.

Companies can bypass oversight by declaring substances “generally recognized as safe,” or GRAS, without notifying regulators.

Experts say the finding highlights transparency gaps in the food system and raises questions about how additives are monitored.

A new analysis is raising concerns about what might be quietly making its way into the foods Americans eat every day. Researchers found more than 100 chemicals added to U.S. foods that were never reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before entering the market.

The findings come from a report by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), which identified 111 substances that manufacturers introduced into the food supply without submitting them to the FDA for review.

These ingredients may appear in thousands of products ranging from packaged snacks to beverages. While that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re harmful, researchers say the lack of government evaluation raises important questions about safety and transparency in the food system.

The issue stems from a long-standing regulatory pathway known as “generally recognized as safe,” or GRAS, which allows certain food ingredients to bypass formal FDA approval under specific circumstances.

“This is a wake-up call for every American who assumes the FDA is reviewing the safety of chemicals in their food,” Melanie Benesh, EWG’s vice president for government affairs, said in a news release.

“Instead, food and chemical companies are exploiting a loophole to keep both the government and the public in the dark.”

The loophole behind the findings

The GRAS rule dates back to 1958, when Congress created an exemption for common ingredients like salt, vinegar, and baking powder that were already widely understood to be safe.

But critics say the system has evolved in ways lawmakers never intended. Today, companies can determine on their own that a chemical qualifies as GRAS and begin using it in food products without mandatory FDA notification.

According to the EWG analysis, some of the unreviewed substances include plant extracts and alternative proteins. Examples cited in the report include aloe vera extract, mushroom extracts, and green tea extracts, which have been linked in some research to potential health concerns depending on the formulation and dosage.

Researchers say the bigger issue isn’t necessarily any single ingredient — it’s that regulators and consumers may not know these substances are being used at all. Without required disclosure or review, data on safety, exposure levels, and possible risks may never reach regulators or the public.

What consumers should know

Experts say the findings shouldn’t cause panic, but they do highlight why paying attention to ingredients matters.

For consumers, a few practical steps can help reduce potential exposure to questionable additives:

Limit ultra-processed foods. Many additives are most common in heavily processed products.

Check ingredient lists. Unfamiliar extracts or chemical names can signal added processing.

Choose simpler foods when possible. Fresh or minimally processed options typically contain fewer additives.

Advocates are also pushing for regulatory changes that would require companies to notify the FDA when they introduce new food chemicals and make safety data publicly available.

“The FDA’s failure to act for more than 60 years has made state leadership essential,” said Benesh. “Congress must close the GRAS loophole to restore trust in our food system.”