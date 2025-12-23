Nearly 3,000 plaintiffs sue over GLP-1 drug side effects

Expanded use of GLP-1 drugs may lead to more side effects, already the subject of thousands of lawsuits now moving through the courts.

Thousands of patients have filed lawsuits claiming the makers of popular GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss drugs failed to adequately warn about serious risks, including severe gastrointestinal injuries and vision loss.

Federal courts have centralized some cases: A federal MDL in Pennsylvania (MDL No. 3094) handles nearly 3,000 cases over alleged gastrointestinal injuries, while a newer separate MDL focuses on vision-loss claims.

The Food and Drug Administration's approval of a pill version of Wegovy expands access to the highly popular weight-loss medication but also clears the way for more of the complications and side effects that often accompany the mass introduction of new medications. There are already several thousand lawsuits alleging harm from various versions of GLP-1, most alleging that companies did not sufficiently warn patients or doctors about the risks.

The lawsuits target GLP-1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Trulicity, Mounjaro and similar drugs made by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Plaintiffs allege use of these medications caused severe side effects — in particular gastroparesis and related gastrointestinal injuries.

Gastroparesis explained

Gastroparesis, a side effect sometimes linked to GLP-1 drugs, is a medical condition in which the stomach empties food into the small intestine much more slowly than normal, even though there is no physical blockage.

Symptoms include:

Persistent nausea

Vomiting, sometimes of undigested food

Severe bloating

Early feeling of fullness after starting to eat

Abdominal pain

Heartburn

Poor appetite and unintended weight loss

Why it matters

Gastroparesis can be debilitating and sometimes permanent. Complications may include dehydration and malnutrition, unstable blood sugar levels, formation of hardened food masses that can block digestion and repeated hospitalizations in severe cases.

GLP-1 drugs (such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro) are designed to slow stomach emptying to help control blood sugar and appetite. Plaintiffs in current litigation allege that in some patients, this effect may become severe or long-lasting, leading to gastroparesis or gastroparesis-like conditions that persist even after stopping the drug.

Federal multidistrict litigation and vision-loss cases

Federal judges have consolidated the gastrointestinal injury cases into a multidistrict litigation (MDL) in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to coordinate pretrial discovery and rulings. A separate MDL has been created for claims that GLP-1 drugs can trigger non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a serious eye condition that can lead to partial or total vision loss. These vision-loss cases are proceeding before the same federal judge but remain distinct from the GI-injury MDL, according to a Reuters report.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have contested the lawsuits, arguing that known side effects are already disclosed in product labeling and that scientific evidence does not establish causation for many of the alleged injuries. The companies have challenged various aspects of the claims, including the sufficiency of medical evidence tying the drugs to specific severe outcomes.