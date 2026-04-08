McDonald’s is adding value meals as food prices continue to rise

McDonald’s will launch a new “Under $3 Menu” with at least 10 items available all day.

A $4 breakfast meal deal bundles a sandwich, hash browns and coffee.

The changes expand the company’s McValue platform as it pushes affordability nationwide.

With food costs – and everything else – rising, expect fast food restaurants to step up the competition for the value-oriented consumer. It’s already started.

McDonald’s is expanding its value offerings with a new “Under $3 Menu” and a $4 breakfast meal deal, part of a broader effort to attract price-conscious consumers and build on its McValue platform.

The fast-food giant said the updated menu will roll out at participating U.S. locations starting April 21, trying to entice customers with more low-cost options across breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Under $3 menu

The centerpiece of the announcement is the new Under $3 Menu, which will include at least 10 items available throughout the day, allowing customers to mix and match items at a consistent low price.

Breakfast options will include staples such as the Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito, hash browns and medium McCafé coffee. Lunch and dinner items will feature the McChicken, McDouble, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries and a medium soft drink.

In addition, McDonald’s plans to spotlight select items at even lower promotional prices throughout the year, starting with a Sausage McMuffin priced at $1.50 and a McDouble at $2.50 for a limited time.

$4 breakfast meal deal

Alongside the new menu, the company is introducing a $4 breakfast meal deal that includes a choice of a Sausage McMuffin or Sausage Biscuit, served with hash browns and a small McCafé coffee.

McDonald’s will also continue offering other bundled meal deals later in the day, including options starting at $5 and $6 that combine an entrée with McNuggets, fries and a drink.

Company executives said the initiative is designed to give customers more flexibility and control over how they build meals, while reinforcing the brand’s long-standing focus on value.

The move comes as fast-food chains across the industry emphasize affordability amid consumer concerns about rising prices, with McDonald’s positioning the revamped McValue menu as a long-term strategy rather than a limited-time promotion.