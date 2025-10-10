Could fruit help soften the blow of air pollution?

In a large U.K.-based study, people who ate more fruit showed smaller declines in lung function linked to air pollution.

The study compared fine particulate exposure (PM₂.₅) with lung capacity (FEV₁), adjusting for age, height, income, and more.

The protective signal was strongest in women: high fruit consumers lost less lung volume per pollution increment than low fruit consumers.

We all know that polluted air can be bad news for our lungs. But what if something as simple as eating more fruit could provide a bit of a shield?

That’s the provocative idea behind new research presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress. The study explores whether a healthy diet — especially fruit intake — might soften the negative impact of fine-particle air pollution (PM₂.₅) on lung function.

“Over 90% of the global population is exposed to air pollution levels that exceed World Health Organization guidelines, and ample research shows that exposure to higher air pollution levels is associated with reduced lung function,” researcher Pimpika Kaewsri said in a news release.

“Separately, a healthy diet – particularly one high in fruits and vegetables – has been linked to better lung function. We wanted to explore whether a healthy diet or specific food groups could modify or partly mitigate the known adverse effects of air pollution on lung function.”

The study

To dig into this question, the researchers tapped into U.K. Biobank data, drawing on around 200,000 participants with available information on diet, lung function, and modeled air pollution exposure.

They looked at participants’ reported fruit, vegetable, and whole-grain intake, then compared that with their lung function measured as FEV₁ — essentially how much air one can forcibly exhale in one second.

The key pollutant considered was PM₂.₅, tiny particles 2.5 micrometers or smaller, known to pose risks in urban and industrial settings.

Importantly, their statistical models did more than just compare apples to apples. They adjusted for factors like age, height, socioeconomic status, and other lifestyle elements to better isolate the role of diet.

One caveat: this is a cross-sectional (snapshot) analysis — meaning it looks at associations at one point in time, not changes over years. Experts caution that this limits claims about cause and effect.

The results: What they found

Here’s where things get interesting: for every increase of 5 µg/m³ in PM₂.₅ exposure, women in the low fruit intake group showed a drop of about 78.1 mL in FEV₁, whereas high fruit consumers saw a smaller drop of 57.5 mL.

The researchers interpreted this as a possible “buffering” effect of fruit — perhaps thanks to antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that help combat oxidative stress from pollutants.

However — and this is important — the signal was more apparent in women, who tended to report higher fruit intake than men in this sample. The study authors are cautious: they don’t claim fruit prevents pollution damage, only that it may be associated with less decline in lung function in certain groups.

“Our study confirmed that a healthy diet is linked to better lung function in both men and women regardless of air pollution exposure,” Kaewsri said. “And that women who consumed four portions of fruit per day or more appeared to have smaller reductions in lung function associated with air pollution, compared to those who consumed less fruit.

“This may be partly explained by the antioxidant and anti-inflammation compounds naturally present in fruit. These compounds could help mitigate oxidative stress and inflammation caused by fine particles, potentially offsetting some of the harmful effects of air pollution on lung function.”

Implications for You: Small Changes, Possible Big Payoff

While this study doesn’t prove that fruit protects your lungs from pollution, it does add to growing evidence that diet can influence how your body responds to environmental stress. Here’s what that could mean for you: