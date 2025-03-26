Most older Americans want Medicare to cover weight loss medications

A new University of Michigan study shows that a strong majority of older Americans want health insurance — including Medicare — to cover weight loss medications, as rising interest and evolving science change how people view obesity treatment.

Key points:

83% of older adults believe insurance should cover weight loss drugs — including Medicare.

59% of people with obesity say they’re interested in trying these medications.

Current law prevents Medicare from covering them, despite growing medical and public support.

About the study

The nationally representative poll found that 83% of respondents aged 50 to 80 believe insurance should cover weight management drugs. When asked specifically about Medicare, 75% agreed it should provide coverage. That number dropped to 30% when people were told it might raise their premiums.

The survey results come as federal health officials are considering a new rule that could allow Medicare to start covering anti-obesity drugs — something it has never done before. Currently, Medicare only covers certain weight-loss drugs when prescribed for related conditions like diabetes or heart disease.

Strong interest, limited access

Despite limited coverage, interest in using these medications is high, especially among those who meet medical guidelines for obesity.

59% of people with a BMI of 30 or higher said they are interested in trying weight-loss drugs.

That interest drops to 29% among those who are overweight but not obese (BMI 27–29.9).

Yet only a small share have actually used these drugs before. The most commonly used medication was phentermine, with 10% of respondents saying they’d tried it. Newer medications like Ozempic or Wegovy were used by fewer than 2%.

Public opinion & policy shifts

The study found that people who understand obesity as a chronic condition — not just a lifestyle issue — are far more likely to support insurance coverage for these medications. In fact, 90% agreed that obesity results from a mix of genetics, environment, and health conditions.

Lead author Dr. Lauren Oshman said the findings are timely, especially as the country faces the high costs of treating obesity-related diseases and the rising demand for GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide (sold as Ozempic and Wegovy).

Later this year, Medicare is expected to begin price negotiations with drug makers — a move that could shape future coverage and affordability.

The poll included 2,657 adults and was conducted in summer 2023 by the U-M Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation and AARP.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.