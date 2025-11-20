How a nutrient called choline might be linked to anxiety

Researchers at University of California, Davis Health found that people with anxiety disorders had approximately 8% lower levels of choline-containing compounds in key brain regions compared to people without anxiety.

The study was a meta-analysis of 25 published datasets using proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (¹H-MRS) to compare neurometabolites in the cortex of individuals with various anxiety disorders versus controls.

The findings are correlational, not causal: lower brain choline levels don’t yet prove they cause anxiety, but they point to a potentially important biomarker and raise questions about nutritional or metabolic support.

Anxiety disorders affect many people, and while we often hear about stress, genetics and therapy, a new piece of the puzzle might be taking shape: levels of a nutrient-derived brain compound called choline.

Researchers at UC Davis are reporting that individuals with anxiety disorders tend to have slightly lower concentrations of choline-containing compounds in the cortex of the brain compared to people without these disorders.

That doesn’t mean choline deficiency causes anxiety (not yet), but it suggests our diet and brain chemistry may be more tightly linked to mental health than we realized.

“This is the first meta-analysis to show a chemical pattern in the brain in anxiety disorders,” researcher Jason Smucny said in a news release. “It suggests nutritional approaches — like appropriate choline supplementation — may help restore brain chemistry and improve outcomes for patients.”

The study

Instead of running a single experiment, the researchers looked at 25 previously published brain-imaging studies that compared people with anxiety disorders to people without them. These studies used a type of brain scan called proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy, which can measure certain brain chemicals without surgery or injections.

Across all the studies, there were 370 people with anxiety disorders — such as social anxiety, generalized anxiety disorder, and panic disorder — and 342 people without anxiety.

The researchers focused mainly on a chemical group called choline-containing compounds, which are involved in building and maintaining cell membranes in the brain. They also checked several other brain chemicals, but choline was their main interest.

To make sure the findings were reliable, the team checked whether the quality of each study affected the results. They found that studies with stronger signal quality showed clearer differences in choline levels, suggesting the effect was real and not just noise.

The results

The biggest takeaway was that people with anxiety disorders had slightly lower levels of choline-related compounds in the thinking areas of the brain — about an 8% difference compared to people without anxiety.

This difference was consistent across multiple types of anxiety disorders, which suggests it may be a common feature rather than something unique to just one condition. The effect was particularly noticeable in the prefrontal cortex, a part of the brain involved in decision-making and emotional control.

The team also looked at other chemicals thought to reflect things like neuron activity or metabolic function. Most of those did not show major differences between anxious and non-anxious groups. One chemical showed a small difference only after some unusual data points were removed, but it was less consistent than the findings on choline.

It’s important to note that the study does not prove that low brain choline causes anxiety. It’s also possible that anxiety itself could affect choline levels. What the study does show is that brain chemistry in people with anxiety may look slightly different, and choline could be a useful marker for future research or treatments.

“Someone with an anxiety disorder might want to look at their diet and see whether they are getting the recommended daily amount of choline. Previous research has shown that most people in the U.S., including children, don’t get the recommended daily amount,” researcher Richard Maddock said in the release.

"Some forms of omega-3 fatty acids, like those found in salmon, may be especially good sources for supplying choline to the brain."