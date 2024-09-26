Study: People self-treating Parkinson's with coffee without seeking medical advice

All of a sudden, the health benefits of coffee has become a hot topic. Now comes a new study that suggests people are drinking coffee to self-treat their Parkinson's disease. They're also doing it without talking to their doctors, too.

Anyone who knows someone with Parkinson’s disease (PD) knows how challenging it can be, experiencing symptoms like shaking (tremors), problems walking, and stiff muscles. While there are medicines available to help manage these symptoms, they sometimes cause side effects like how well someone sleeps and their sense of smell, but even at that, none of them can fully cure the disease. At least not yet.

Because of this, many people with Parkinson’s frequently turn to more natural ways to deal with their symptoms: Cannabis, natural health products, and coffee. Coffee is an interesting one simply because its history is not of mellowing someone out and calming them down, but spiking their energy levels instead. After hearing about the benefits that coffee gives Parkinson’s patients, researchers decided to study the situation of how coffee and its possible benefits work for people living with Parkinson’s disease.

Coffee – a “natural health product”?

In a recent study, researchers wanted to know how many people with Parkinson’s disease use natural health products, like coffee, to help manage their symptoms. They also wanted to find out if these people are aware of how these products might interact with their prescribed medications. The study surveyed 367 people with Parkinson’s, and the results showed that 16% of participants used coffee to try to ease their symptoms. This made coffee one of the more popular natural products used, alongside cannabis and turmeric.

It’s important to note that while some people with Parkinson’s are using coffee, only 39% of those using any natural product had discussed it with their doctor or healthcare provider. This can be concerning because natural products, including coffee, could potentially interfere with prescribed medications. When different substances mix in the body, they can change the way a medication works, either making it less effective or causing unexpected side effects.

How coffee could help Parkinson’s patients

For some people, coffee may help with certain Parkinson’s symptoms. Caffeine, the main active ingredient in coffee, is known for its stimulating effects on the brain. It helps many people feel more alert and awake, which could be beneficial for someone with Parkinson’s who may struggle with fatigue or sluggishness. Some studies have suggested that caffeine might even have protective effects on the brain’s nerve cells, but more research is needed to fully understand how this might relate to Parkinson’s disease.

Even though coffee is widely used and enjoyed, it's crucial for people with Parkinson’s to understand that its effects can vary from person to person. While it may help with certain symptoms, it’s not a replacement for prescribed treatments, and its interaction with medications needs to be considered carefully.

But, please, get your doctor’s blessing

A key takeaway from the study is the importance of discussing any use of natural products, including coffee, with healthcare professionals. Even though coffee seems like a common and safe beverage, it’s still important for people with Parkinson’s to talk to their doctors about it. This ensures that the coffee won’t interfere with their medications or treatments in unexpected ways.

Interestingly, the study showed that most people (71%) were interested in learning more about natural health products, yet only a small percentage (39%) actually discussed using these products with their healthcare providers. This highlights a gap in communication that could lead to complications if natural products interact negatively with medications.

“These findings support the need for additional research efforts into the health benefits and safety of these products," the researchers wrote. "We conclude that natural health products are used by people with Parkinson’s disease to provide symptomatic relief, and open discussions with their healthcare providers are encouraged to ensure efficacy and safety.”