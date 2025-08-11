Dollar stores food options may not be so bad after all, study finds

Tufts-led research shows calories from dollar store food nearly doubled from 2008 to 2020, now making up 6.5% of household purchases.

Items from dollar stores are generally less healthy, but most households still get over 90% of their calories elsewhere.

Trend is most pronounced among lower-income families, people of color, and rural communities where access to grocery stores is limited.

Americans are buying more of their food from dollar stores, but the trend isn’t replacing trips to grocery and club stores, according to new research from Tufts University and the USDA-Economic Research Service. The multi-year analysis, published Aug. 11 in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, found that calories from dollar store purchases nearly doubled between 2008 and 2020 — from 3.4% to 6.5% of a household’s total food calories.

While dollar store foods are typically less healthy — with packaged snacks and beverages high in calories and low in nutrients — the study suggests households are offsetting those purchases with more nutritious options from other outlets. On average, Americans still get 55% of their non-restaurant calories from grocery stores and 22% from club stores.

The rise is particularly notable among lower-income households, households headed by people of color, and rural residents who may live much closer to a dollar store than a full-service supermarket. “There are a lot of concerns that foods on dollar store shelves are less healthy, but what’s on the shelf does not equal what each household takes home,” said lead author Wenhui Feng of Tufts University.

Dollar stores have grown rapidly in the past decade, with more than 37,000 locations nationwide, especially in the South and outside urban centers. While some local governments have restricted their expansion over public health and economic concerns, the study notes that even frequent dollar store shoppers get more than 90% of their calories from other outlets.

Senior author Sean Cash said many shoppers appear to use dollar stores strategically, purchasing sweets and snacks there but balancing those choices with healthier foods bought elsewhere. “We need more data on the real effects of dollar stores on healthy eating,” Cash said, “as some communities may be putting the policy cart before the horse.”