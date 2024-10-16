Write a review
  2. News
  3. Health News

Health Risks and Benefits of Everyday Products

This topic explores the health implications of various products people use daily, such as artificial sweeteners, prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and everyday consumables like bottled water and processed foods. It delves into the potential risks associated with these items, such as increased risk of diseases, exposure to toxins, and hidden health hazards. The content spans from discussing specific cases like the contamination in artificial sweeteners and tampons to broader issues such as the high cost of healthcare and the dangers of misleading medical information online. It also highlights the importance of awareness and informed choices to mitigate health risks and improve overall well-being.

Latest

Vision impairment could affect dementia risk, study finds

Prioritizing visual health could improve consumers’ cognitive health in older age

Featured Health News photo

A new study is exploring the link between vision impairment and dementia risk. 

According to researchers, nearly 1 in 5 dementia cases could be prevented by maintaining proper visual health. 

“In a nationally representative sample of older US adults, up to 19% of dementia prevalence might have been avoided through prevention and treatment of vision impairments that are largely correctable,” the researchers wrote. “Overall, while not establishing a cause-and-effect relation...

Read Article
Featured Health News photo

Article Timeline

Newest
  • Newest
  • Oldest
2024

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.