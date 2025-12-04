WHO rolls out first guidelines for weight loss drugs

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued its first-ever global guideline recommending that GLP-1 medicines (like those in Semaglutide, Tirzepatide and Liraglutide) may be used long-term to treat obesity in adults.

Importantly, WHO says medication alone isn’t enough — GLP-1 therapies should come paired with healthy eating, physical activity, and ongoing lifestyle support.

Because of cost, supply and limited long-term safety data, access will initially be very limited: less than 10% of eligible people are likely to get these drugs by 2030 without major policy efforts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially recognized obesity as a chronic, relapsing disease — one that deserves long-term, comprehensive care.

In addition, the organization now recommends that adults with obesity may be prescribed GLP-1 medications (like Semaglutide, Tirzepatide or Liraglutide) for long-term treatment.

“Obesity is a major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it, effectively and equitably. Our new guidance recognizes that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said in a news release.

“While medication alone won’t solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms.”

The new guidelines

With its first-ever guidance on GLP-1 therapies for obesity, the WHO is laying out a path for how these weight-loss drugs should be used — and under what conditions.

Here’s what the rules say:

Long-term use for adults with obesity: Under the guideline, adults with obesity (e.g. body-mass index high enough to qualify as obesity) may — but not must — be prescribed GLP-1 medications (for example, Semaglutide, Tirzepatide or Liraglutide) as a long-term treatment. “Long-term treatment” is defined (in line with current regulatory practice) as at least six months or more.

Only for adults — not pregnant women: The recommendation explicitly does not extend to pregnant women, reflecting a lack of sufficient evidence on safety for that group.

Must come with behavioral support: WHO recommends that anyone taking GLP-1 medicines for obesity should ideally also receive intensive behavioral therapy (IBT) — meaning structured, professional-guided support around healthy eating, physical activity, and lifestyle changes. This is not optional in WHO’s view: it’s part of a “multimodal” care plan to boost weight-loss success and long-term health.

Obesity as a chronic disease requiring lifelong care: The guideline frames obesity not as a short-term issue or a lifestyle failing — but as a chronic, relapsing disease that may require ongoing management, just like diabetes or hypertension. That includes screening, managing complications, and possibly combining drug therapy with other medical or surgical options depending on the person.



In short: GLP-1 medications are now officially recognized as a legitimate, long-term tool for treating obesity in adults — but only as part of a bigger plan that includes lifestyle change and ongoing care, under medical supervision.

What it means

This development could be a major milestone: for many people, GLP-1 therapies may offer a safer, effective, medically recognized route to weight loss and better metabolic health. But the WHO’s guideline also comes with important caveats and signals that success won’t be automatic: