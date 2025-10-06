Discount-priced Ozempic and Wegovy will be available at Costco

Novo Nordisk will make its blockbuster weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy available at Costco pharmacies for $499 per month for members paying out-of-pocket — roughly half their typical list prices.

The move is part of the company’s broader push to curb competition from compounded “copycat” versions and expand access for people whose insurance plans do not cover these treatments.

Costco members will be able to access the discounted pricing through the Costco Member Prescription Program, subject to prescription eligibility and membership requirements.

The reduced rate, available through Costco’s Member Prescription Program, is intended to reach patients who face steep out-of-pocket costs due to lack of insurance coverage or high co-pays. This discount places the drugs at roughly half or less of their customary retail prices, which can run close to $1,000 for Ozempic and $1,350 or more for Wegovy.

Novo Nordisk’s decision reflects growing pressure on the pricing and accessibility of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) medications, which have seen soaring demand amid the obesity epidemic in the U.S. But the high costs have limited adoption, especially for patients whose insurance plans do not cover obesity drugs, prompting some to turn to compounded alternatives with uncertain safety profiles.

Novo Nordisk said that offering the drugs at Costco helps “meet people where they already shop” and reinforces access to authentic, FDA-approved medicines rather than unvetted substitutes.

Motives behind the move

In recent months, Novo Nordisk has rolled out similar discount programs through its own NovoCare direct-to-consumer pharmacy and via partnerships with retailers like CVS and Walmart.

An additional motivation behind the move is regulatory and legal pressure to rein in compounders that were allowed to produce generic versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, during past drug shortages. As oversight tightens, branded producers are taking steps to ensure patients continue using approved formulations.

“We want to make sure we offer the real, authentic Wegovy and Ozempic where patients seek care,” David Moore, president of Novo Nordisk U.S., told NBC News. “We know that Costco is a trusted brand.”

To qualify for the discounted price at Costco pharmacies:

Patients must have a valid prescription for Ozempic or Wegovy.

They must be a Costco member enrolled in the Costco Member Prescription Program.

The discount is for out-of-pocket (cash-pay) patients; whether and how much insured patients benefit depends on their individual insurance or pharmacy benefit plan.

While the $499 price is a meaningful reduction, it may still be out of reach for many Americans, particularly those with lower incomes.