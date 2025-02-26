Millions of Americans drinking contaminated tap water

A new Environmental Working Group (EWG) report has revealed that millions of Americans are consuming tap water contaminated with harmful chemicals, heavy metals, and radioactive substances. The 2024 update to the Tap Water Database analyzed water quality data from 2021 to 2023, covering nearly 50,000 water systems nationwide.

The report identified 324 contaminants in drinking water across the U.S., with detectable levels in almost all community water systems. Many of these pollutants exceed health-based safety limits recommended by scientists, though they may still fall within the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) outdated legal standards.

“This is a wake-up call,” said Dr. Tasha Stoiber, a senior scientist at EWG. “Outdated federal regulations continue to leave millions of people at risk of exposure to harmful substances.”

What’s in the Water?

The Tap Water Database highlights several dangerous substances commonly found in drinking water, including:

PFAS (“forever chemicals”) – Found in the water supply of over 143 million people, linked to cancer, liver damage, and immune system harm.

Hexavalent Chromium (Chromium-6) – A known carcinogen found in the water of 250 million Americans, made infamous by the Erin Brockovich case.

Nitrate, arsenic, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) – Linked to cancer, developmental issues, and organ damage.

Disinfection byproducts and radiological contaminants – Present in many U.S. water systems.

Consumers can use the Tap Water Database to check their local water quality by entering their ZIP code. The tool provides detailed reports on contaminants and offers guidance on choosing effective water filters.

Calls for stronger federal protections

Despite growing concerns about water safety, federal regulations have been slow to act. In 2024, the Biden administration introduced the first new drinking water standards in over 20 years, setting maximum contaminant limits for six types of PFAS.

“For too long, outdated federal standards have failed to reflect the latest science on drinking water,” said Melanie Benesh, vice president of government affairs at EWG. “While the new PFAS standards represent progress, they are only a fraction of what’s needed to protect public health.”

However, concerns remain that future administrations may weaken these regulations. “Safe drinking water shouldn’t be a political debate – it’s a fundamental right,” Benesh said. “We must push for stronger, science-based regulations to ensure safe water for every American.”

With millions at risk, experts urge stricter protections, better enforcement, and increased public awareness to ensure safe and clean drinking water nationwide.

