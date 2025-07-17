Here are the fast food chains with the least healthy menu items

Wendy’s ranks as the least healthy fast‑food chain in the U.S., offering meals like the Triple Baconator with large fries and a Frosty that can exceed 2,160 calories and 3,400 mg sodium.



Sonic Drive‑In follows closely, with combo meals and massive shakes—like the 44 oz Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Master Shake—packing over 1,700 calories and nearly 50 teaspoons of sugar.



Chick‑fil‑A, despite its healthier image, lands at No. 10 on the list, with dishes like the Cobb Salad (~830 calories) and waffle fries contributing significantly to daily calorie and sodium intake.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again campaign has a lot of people giving their diets more scrutiny. In that spirit, WorldAtlas has ranked the top 10 fast food chains with the least healthy offerings.

It should be noted that the list highlights one or two menu items from each chain that are called out for a low nutritional value. However, most chains offer healthier options, should consumers choose them.

That said, here’s the list:

Wendy’s tops the list. The notorious Triple Baconator meal, when paired with large fries and a medium Frosty, surrenders roughly 2,160 calories, 54 g saturated fat, and 3,400 mg sodium—far surpassing daily dietary guidelines. Sonic Drive-In takes second place, with typical combos reaching 1,600 calories and 3,000 mg sodium; signature shakes alone may clock in above 1,700 calories and 50 tsp of sugar. Taco Bell, Dairy Queen, and KFC fill out the top five, offering calorie-dense burritos, sugary Blizzards, and fried‑chicken buckets that routinely exceed 1,300 calories plus excessive sodium and fat.

Subs, burgers and pies

Quiznos serves toasted subs with up to 1,300 calories and 2,850 mg sodium, often ballooning to 2,500 calories with sides.

McDonald’s continues to lure diners with Big Mac meals that hit 1,300 calories and heavy saturated fats—especially when washed down with fries and soda. However, McDonald’s recently announced it’s bringing back its Snack Wraps, with far fewer calories.

Smashburger disguises indulgence as gourmet, with burgers exceeding 1,050 calories and shakes adding a further 930 calories.

Little Caesars, famous for its $5 Hot‑N‑Ready, packs a staggering 2,140 calories and 4,260 mg sodium into a single pepperoni pizza.

Chick‑fil‑A, at No. 10, isn’t off the hook: fried chicken sandwiches with medium waffle fries contain 800 calories, 750 mg sodium, and sugary beverages quickly push diners into excessive ranges. However, the chain also offers broiled chicken options.

What it means for health

Americans face rising numbers of obesity; over 40% of adults and nearly 20% of children are affected, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meals far exceeding 2,000 calories in a single sitting can contribute to weight gain, hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes.

Wendy’s defended its menu, emphasizing customizable, quality-driven options that cater to "unique lifestyles and preferences.”

Health experts concur: occasional indulgence is part of life, but informed choices matter. Skipping supersized drinks, choosing grilled items over fried, and monitoring sodium intake can substantially reduce health risks.