The do's and don'ts of allergy season

Seasonal allergies can affect everything from your runny nose to feeling tired and irritable.

There are several ways to combat allergy season, including over-the-counter meds, air purifiers, and changing from outdoor clothes once you’re inside to reduce your pollen exposure.

If these treatments aren’t effective, it may be time to seek a specialist.

The summer months often mean spending more time outdoors, and it also signals an increase in allergy symptoms.

While many of us love this time of year, we don’t love the itchy eyes, runny noses, headaches, and other signs of allergy season.

Larissa Rosso, Sr. Brand Manager of Ivarest, shared the top things consumers should and shouldn’t do to make the most of allergy season this year.

“A lot of people don’t realize that allergies can affect more than just your nose,” she said. “They can leave you feeling tired, unfocused, and irritable.

“It’s not only about stopping the sneezing. Managing your allergies can help you sleep better, think more clearly, and feel more like yourself every day.”

Your symptoms may be worse this year

If you thought your allergy symptoms were worse this year, you might be right. According to Rosso, the global temperature has a lot to do with it.

“This year's allergy season is hitting much worse than last year,” she explained. “Between longer growing seasons and higher pollen counts, people are just feeling it way more.

“Warmer winters and earlier springs mean plants are pollen-producing for longer. Even if you haven’t had allergies before, this year could trigger them, if not already.

Do’s and don’ts

It can be hard to know what’s helping and what’s hurting during this time of year. Rosso shared her top three do’s and don’ts for consumers to consider this allergy season:

DO:

Swap out your outdoor clothes for indoor clothes after being outdoors to limit indoor pollen exposure.

Use HEPA filters in your home’s HVAC system and vacuum.

Start allergy meds sooner rather than later before peak pollen hits; this will help tremendously in terms of results.

DON’T:

As nice as it is to get some fresh summer air, don't leave windows open; it’s like an open invitation for pollen.

Avoid mowing your lawn or gardening during high pollen days without a mask to limit exposure.

Don’t assume it’s just a cold if you’ve got the sniffles. If your symptoms last for weeks, they’re likely due to allergies.

Is staying inside the right choice?

Many of us may be inclined to just hide away indoors to hopefully limit exposure to pollen and reduce allergy symptoms. However, that may not be the best approach.

“Staying indoors can help with allergies, but it’s not a perfect solution. We found that more than 1 in 10 Americans avoid spending time outdoors due to allergies, but being inside doesn’t guarantee clean air,” Rosso said.

“Pollen and mold can still find their way in and build up over time. The best way to stay on top of it is to take small steps to manage your environment. Keep the windows closed, use an air purifier if you have one, and try showering before bed to rinse off any pollen from your skin and hair.”

Is it time for a specialist?

Rosso also encourages allergy sufferers to think about their symptoms and how they’re being managed. Sometimes, the best course of action is to seek out a specialist.

“Over-the-counter meds can help, but they aren't always enough,” Rosso said. “If you're still feeling miserable despite taking them regularly, it might be time to talk to a specialist about longer-term options like immunotherapy. It could make a big difference in how you feel.”